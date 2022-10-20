‘Dead to Me’: Garret Dillahunt Joins Final Season in ‘ER’ Reunion

Netflix‘s Dead to Me is staging an ER reunion in its third and final season.

Garret Dillahunt will be a recurring guest star when the Netflix dramedy returns on Thursday, November 17, reuniting him onscreen with his former ER costar and Dead to Me co-lead Linda Cardellini.

According to Deadline, the Fear the Walking Dead star will play Agent Glenn Moranis, “a top-notch detective who’s basically the MVP of the FBI. You better believe that if anyone’s gonna get to the bottom of Steve’s murder, it’s Agent Glenn Moranis.”

Dillahunt recurred on ER as Steve Curtis, the homicidal, abusive ex-husband of Linda Cardellini’s nurse Samantha Taggart. This is the first time the two veteran TV stars have costarred in a series since.

Dead to Me was created by Liz Feldman and has earned four Emmy nominations for its second season, including noms for Applegate and Cardellini, with further recognition in the categories of Outstanding Comedy Series and Casting for a Comedy Series.

Feldman returns as showrunner for Season 3 and exec produces the series alongside Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell for Gloria Sanchez, Christie Smith, Applegate and Adam McKay. Cardellini serves as co-exec producer.

Dead to Me, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, November 17, Netflix