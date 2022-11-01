Julie Powell, Chef and Author Known for ‘Julie & Julia’ Memoir Dead at 49

Julie Powell, an author known for cooking her way through every recipe in Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” book, which led to a popular food blog, her Julie & Julia memoir being adapted into a movie starring Meryl Streep, and a new wave of fans for Mrs. Child, has died on October 26 in her upstate New York home at the age of 49. Her death was reported to The New York Times by her husband, Eric Powell, who stated the cause was cardiac arrest.

Powell’s blog initially called the Julie/Julia Project, began in 2002 during the turn of her 30th birthday, at a time when she had few career prospects and all the time in the world to explore the then untapped market of blogging. The challenge of tackling the old-fashioned work of Child, paired with her witty and contemporary writing style, eventually drew a community of foodies and fans of her writing.

Little, Brown & Company turned the blog into a book, “Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen.” Although some critics wrote that it lacked literary heft, it went on to sell over a million copies, mostly under the paperback title: “Julie & Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously.”