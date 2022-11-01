The Rookie: Feds and flagship series The Rookie are crossing over once again in this week’s episode of the former, titled “The Reaper.” And in an exclusive sneak peek, we see Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) making a helpful call to Brendon Acres (Kevin Zegers).

In the clip, Brendon and Laura Stensen (Britt Robertson) are debating something when Chen dials up the agent. “Hello, this is Officer Chen from the LAPD, we met a few weeks ago,” she timidly explains. When Brendon greets her by her first name, Chen is shocked.”You remember me?” she asks in surprise.

“Of course, I remember you. You’re my hero. You’re living proof you can come out of the rookie years unscathed,” Brendon remarks. If only he knew what Chen’s been through in the past few years. But how could he know? So, Chen makes it clear she’s anything but “unscathed.”

“No, I’m super scathed, but I’m still standing,” she tells him before finally getting to the point. “Look, I don’t mean to bother you, but we got a call about an attempted break-in at your storage unit and when we showed up to arrest them, the suspect said to call you.” Pausing for dramatic effect, Chen clarifies that the man is named Miles Butkiss, “do you know him?” she asks.

“Yeah, you could say that. He’s my dad,” Brendon responds and awkwardness ensues. What could this drama be about? It seems like Brendon’s not shocked to hear about his father’s actions, but fans will have to wait until the episode airs to see more from the scene and Brendon’s dynamic with his dad.

The Rookie: Feds airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC.

