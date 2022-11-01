Ralphie’s (Peter Billingsley) back and dealing with bigger problems than potentially shooting his own eye out with a Red Ryder BB Gun in the new trailer for HBO Max‘s A Christmas Story Christmas.

The film arriving Thursday, November 17, follows the beloved character as he navigates the challenges of delivering a perfect holiday as the new man of the house in the wake of his father’s death. The follow-up to the 1983 classic, A Christmas Story, arrives nearly 40 years after the original movie and features Billingsley’s all-grown-up Ralphie alongside fellow returning stars Scott Schwartz as Flick, RD Robb as Schwartz, Ian Petrella as Ralphie’s brother Randy, and Zack Ward as Scott Farkus.

Meanwhile, Julie Hagerty steps in to play Ralphie’s mom, Mrs. Parker (previously portrayed by Melinda Dillon), and Erinn Hayes joins the ensemble as Ralphie’s wife, Sandy. The trailer, above, makes way for a sweet reunion between old friends as Ralphie visits Flick and Schwartz for a drink and reflects on their pasts together.

Following the death of his father, Ralphie’s visit back home for the holidays is a high-stakes venture. “Promise me we’re going to make this a wonderful Christmas,” his mother pleads, to which Ralphie agrees. His easy response is soon replaced with internal self-doubt as that classic voice-over plays inside his head.

“What had I done? And now it’s all up to me?” Ralphie’s inner voice says in panic as the reality of having to be in charge of family traditions and holiday plans sink in for the patriarch. Ralphie’s kids are his top priority though as he tries to give daughter Julie (Julianna Layne) and son Mark (River Drosche) the best experience possible including bringing them to Higbees to see Santa.

The film from Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max is directed by Clay Kaytis who penned the script with Nick Schenk. Meanwhile, the screen story by Schenk and Billingsly is based on the book In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash by Jean Shepherd. Don’t miss the nostalgia trip, check out Ralphie’s grown-up Christmas in the trailer, above, and stay tuned for the arrival of A Christmas Story Christmas on HBO Max this month.

A Christmas Story Christmas, Movie Premiere, Thursday, November 17, HBO Max