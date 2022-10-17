The first promo for HBO Max‘s A Christmas Story sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas has been unveiled, teasing Peter Billingsley‘s return as Ralphie.

A follow-up to the 1983 holiday classic, A Christmas Story Christmas is set to arrive Thursday, November 17, on the streaming platform. While the short tease is just a brief hint at what’s to come, the shots of Ralphie’s home and Billingsley donning his character’s signature glasses are enough to stir up plenty of nostalgia.

The film will revolve around Ralphie’s return to his childhood home on Cleveland Street, where he hopes to create a magical Christmas for his own children — a holiday season not unlike the one he experienced growing up. As Ralphie reconciles with the passing of his father, he’ll reconnect with his childhood friends whose appearances are also teased in a throwback photo.

Among those friends are returning costars, Scott Schwartz as Flick and R.D. Robb as Schwartz, both of who have yet to make an appearance. Directed by Clay Katis and written by Nick Schenk, the sequel will also see the return of Ian Petrella as Randy and Zack Ward as Scut Farkus, with Julie Hagerty set to portray Ralphie’s mom, taking over for original film star Melinda Dillon. Meanwhile, Erinn Hayes will play Ralphie’s wife, and River Drosche and Julianna Layne have been cast as their son and daughter, respectively.

With only a month till the film’s arrival, a full-length trailer is likely to debut soon, so stay tuned for more sneak peeks at the highly-anticipated film, and watch the official teaser, above.

A Christmas Story Christmas, Movie Premiere, Thursday, November 17, HBO Max