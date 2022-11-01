Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas 2022: The Complete Schedule

Macaulay Culkin in 'Home Alone'
20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved, Courtesy: Everett Collection
Home Alone

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year over on Freeform as the network unveils its annual programming slate for the 25 Days of Christmas.

The month-long celebration features plenty of fan-favorite films, familiar titles, and much more beginning Thursday, December 1. Among some of the notable selections for this year’s 25 Days of Christmas celebration are the inclusion of the Home Alone films, The Santa Clause franchise, and many other countless Christmas classics. While the lineup features some Disney and Freeform originals, old classics like Frosty the Snowman and Miracle on 34th Street make the cut as well.

Below, scroll through for a peek at the 25 Days of Christmas lineup, and mark your calendars in time to enjoy the holiday bliss once December arrives.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Credit: ©Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection)

Thursday, December 1

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy
11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause
1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
4:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

Friday, December 2

7:00 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife
9:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
11:35 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
2:15 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
4:20 p.m. – Home Alone
6:50 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
11:30 p.m. – The Star (2017)
1:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Saturday, Decmber 3

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
9:00 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
10:30 a.m. – The Star (2017)
12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
2:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
5:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
9:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
10:20 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
10:50 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
11:55 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Sunday, December 4

7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8:05 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
10:10 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws
12:15 p.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
2:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:05 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
5:35 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:40 p.m. – Home Alone
9:10 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:50 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2

Tim Allen in 'The Santa Clause'

The Santa Clause (Credit: Everett Collection)

Monday, December 5

7:00 a.m. – Family Guy
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy
11:30 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs
1:35 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2
3:45 p.m. – Home Alone
6:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:55 p.m. – Scrooged
12:00 a.m. – Snow

Tuesday, December 6

7:00 a.m. – Stealing Christmas
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy
12:00 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
2:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
4:00 p.m. – Scrooged
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze

Wednesday, December 7

7:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy
11:30 a.m. – Home Alone
2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
9:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

Thursday, December 8

7:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
10:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
12:30 p.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
2:00 p.m. – Prancer Returns
4:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Christmas in Boston

'Toy Story'

Toy Story (Credit: Everett Collection)

Friday, December 9

7:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
9:05 a.m. – Home Alone
11:35 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
2:15 p.m. – Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)
4:15 p.m. – Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)
6:20 p.m. – Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)
8:50 p.m. – Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)
11:00 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
11:30 p.m. – Home Alone

Saturday, December 10

7:00 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
9:05 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws
11:05 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
1:10 p.m. – Home Alone
3:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:20 p.m. – Frozen (Disney Animated)
8:50 p.m. – Frozen II (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere
11:00 p.m. – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere
11:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Sunday, December 11

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
9:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
11:05 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
1:10 p.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
2:40 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
4:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:30 p.m. – Last Christmas – Freeform Premiere

Monday, December 12

7:00 a.m. – Family Guy
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy
1:00 p.m. – Home for the Holidays (1995)
3:30 p.m. – Last Christmas
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Christmas Cupid

Tuesday, December 13

7:00 a.m. – Mister Magoo’s Christmas Carol – Freeform Premiere
8:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
8:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
10:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
11:30 a.m. – Home Alone
2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
9:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. – Snowglobe

Wednesday, December 14

7:00 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy
11:30 a.m. – Almost Christmas
2:00 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday
4:00 p.m. – The Preacher’s Wife
6:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
9:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

Thursday, December 15

7:00 a.m. – Call Me Claus
10:30 a.m. – The Simpsons
12:00 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday
2:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
4:00 p.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Friday, December 16

7:00 a.m. – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
9:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
9:30 a.m. – Prep & Landing (Disney Animation)
10:00 a.m. – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Disney Animation)
10:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
12:30 p.m. – Home Alone
3:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
5:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
7:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
10:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. – Family Guy

Saturday, December 17

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
10:00 a.m. – Home Alone
12:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
3:10 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
5:15 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:55 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
8:55 p.m. – Home Alone
11:25 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Sunday, December 18

7:00 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth
8:00 a.m. – Call Me Claus
10:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause
12:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
2:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:45 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
6:45 p.m. – Home Alone
9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. – Scrooged

Monday, December 19

7:00 a.m. – Family Guy
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy
11:30 a.m. – Home Alone
2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:30 p.m. – Scrooged
6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Tuesday, December 20

7:00 a.m. – Family Guy
10:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
12:00 p.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
1:30 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
3:30 p.m. – Home Alone
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:30 p.m. – Last Christmas
12:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

'Frosty the Snowman'

Frosty the Snowman (Credit: Rankin/Bass Productions / Courtesy: Everett Collection)

Wednesday, December 21

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
10:30 a.m. – Last Christmas
1:00 p.m. – Home Alone
3:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
8:00 p.m. – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (Disney Animated)
8:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
9:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
10:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

Thursday, December 22

7:00 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
9:00 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws
11:00 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
1:00 p.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
1:30 p.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
3:00 p.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
4:30 p.m. – The Star (2017)
6:30 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
7:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
8:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
11:00 p.m. – Prep & Landing (Disney Animation)
11:30 p.m. – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Disney Animation)
12:00 a.m. – The Star (2017)

Friday, December 23

7:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
7:30 a.m. – Home Alone
10:00 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:40 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
7:00 p.m. – Home Alone
9:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Saturday, December 24

7:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers
9:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
12:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:40 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:50 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
7:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause
9:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Sunday, December 25

7:00 a.m. – Home Alone
9:30 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
1:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
2:00 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
7:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:00 p.m. – Home Alone
11:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

