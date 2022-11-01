Netflix Officially Announces ‘Stranger Things’ Day 2022

Get Inside the Upside Down Subscribe to our Stranger Things Newsletter:

For the fifth year running, Netflix will be celebrating Stranger Things Day on November 6, the day Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing and the story began in the hit supernatural series.

This year’s event will honor the sci-fi horror drama with the show’s fans both in real life and digitally online, with theatrical screenings, watch parties, exclusive merchandise, free giveaways, and lots of fun surprises.

Theaters across North America will host screenings of Season 4 Volume 2 on November 6, with each screening hosting trivia, giveaways, and other surprises for superfans. The cities hosting these events include Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Chicago, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Texas, Denver, Detroit, Cleveland, Washington, DC, Seattle, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, Florida, and Toronto. Fans can get tickets now at StrangerThingsDayScreenings.com.

In addition, for the first time ever, Stranger Things Day will host an Immersive Watch Party on the online game platform Roblox. Fans will be able to come together to watch the episode that started it all, Season 1, Episode 1, with special guests popping in.

The Official Stranger Things Store also promises the latest and greatest when it comes to Stranger gear. These stores will be popping up in Dallas, Miami, and Paris. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the Stranger Things Experience in Atlanta and London, where those dressed as their favorite character can make it onto the Hawkins’ Best Dressed wall.

For those unable to attend any of the events in person, Netflix has offered some other suggestions for how you can celebrate at home. This includes creating fan art, hosting a binge-a-thon, eating pineapple pizza, learning “Master of Puppets” on the electric guitar, or listening to Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” for the 1 millionth time.

Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things is a four-time Emmy Award Nominee for Best Drama and one of Netflix’s most-watched titles, with Season 4 amassing 1.35 Billion view hours ranking.

