The seasons are changing, and when better to start celebrating the holidays? MeTV will be doing that starting in November, and TV Insider can exclusively reveal all the plans, including a celebration of Charles Schulz’s 100th birthday.

America’s #1 classic television network presents its annual “A Very Merry MeTV” programming celebration of hand-picked Thanksgiving and holiday-themed episode from your favorite T shows of yesterday, as well as TV movies, holiday specials, and more. It all begins on Sunday, November 20 at 12/11c and continues through Christmas Day.

There will be Thanksgiving and Christmas-themed marathons of festive episodes, on November 20 and 27. To celebrate Schulz’s birthday on November 26, the holiday marathons will culminate in the MeTV debut of beloved Peanuts animated classics: 1969’s A Boy Named Charlie Brown on Sunday, November 20 at 8/7c and 1972’s Snoopy Come Home on Sunday, November 27 at 8/7c. Both are rarely presented on broadcast television, and this year are the only Peanuts Holiday specials on broadcast TV.

Check out the full “A Very Merry MeTV” slate below.

Sunday, November 20

12:00 pm: The Beverly Hillbillies, “Turkey Day”

12:30 pm: The Beverly Hillbillies, “The Thanksgiving Spirit”

1:00 pm: My Three Sons, “Chip’s Harvest”

1:30 pm: The Brady Bunch, “The Un-Underground Movie”

2:00 pm: Gilligan’s Island, “Little Island, Big Gun”

2:30 pm: Happy Days, “The First Thanksgiving”

3:00 pm: Cheers, “Thanksgiving Orphans”

3:30 pm: WKRP in Cincinnati, “Turkeys Away”

4:00 pm: The Love Boat, “Best of Friends/Too Many Dads/Love Will Find a Way”

5:00 pm: Full House, “Miracle of Thanksgiving”

7:30 pm: M*A*S*H, “Yalu Brick Road”

8:00 pm: A Boy Named Charlie Brown

Tuesday, November 22

12:00 pm: The Waltons, “The Waiting”

Wednesday, November 23

12:00 pm: The Waltons, “The Thanksgiving Story (Part 1)”

Thursday, November 24

12:00 pm: The Waltons, “The Thanksgiving Story (Part 2)”

6:00 pm: The A-Team, “Family Reunion”

Sunday, November 27

12:00 pm: The Beverly Hillbillies, “Christmas at the Clampetts”

12:30 pm: The Beverly Hillbillies, “The Christmas Present”

1:00 pm: The Beverly Hillbillies, “The Week Before Christmas”

1:30 pm: The Beverly Hillbillies, “Christmas in Hooterville”

2:00 pm: Petticoat Junction, “Cannonball Express”

2:30 pm: Petticoat Junction, “Santa Claus Special”

3:00 pm: Green Acres, “Old Fashioned Christmas”

3:30 pm: Gilligan’s Island, “Birds Gotta Fly, Fish Gotta Talk”

4:00 pm: Mama’s Family, “Santa Mama”

4:30 pm: Mama’s Family, “Mama Gets Goosed”

5:00 pm: Full House, “Our Very First Christmas Show”

5:30 pm: Full House, “A Very Tanner Christmas”

6:00 pm: The Andy Griffith Show, “Christmas Story”

7:00 pm: M*A*S*H, “Dear Dad”

7:30 pm: M*A*S*H, “Dear Sis”

8:00 pm: Snoopy Come Home

11:30 pm: The Dick Van Dyke Show, “The Alan Brady Show Presents”

12:00 am: The Honeymooners, “Twas the Night Before Christmas”

12:30 am: The Twilight Zone, “Five Characters in Search of an Exit”

Saturday, December 3

11:00 am: Wagon Train, “Mary Ellen Thomas Story”

12:00 pm: The Big Valley, “Judgment in Heaven”

1:00 pm: Gunsmoke, “PS Murry Christmas”

2:00 pm: Bonanza, “A Christmas Story”

3:00 pm: Rawhide, “Twenty-Five Santa Clauses”

4:00 pm: Have Gun-Will Travel, “Be Not Forgetful”

4:30 pm: Wanted Dead or Alive, “Eight Cent Reward”

8:00 pm: Svengoolie “The Raven”

10:00 pm: Sventoonie Christmas Special, “It’s a Wonderful Loss of Life” Special One-Hour Episode!

1:00 am: Lost in Space, “Return from Outer Space”

2:00 am: Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, “Long Live the King”

3:00 am: Land of the Giants, Night of the Thrombeldinbar”

Sunday, December 4

12:00 pm: The Lucy Show, “Together for Christmas”

12:30 pm: The Lucy Show, “Lucy the Choirmaster”

1:00 pm: The Addams Family Christmas with the Addams Family

1:30 pm: The Odd Couple, “Scrooge Gets an Oscar”

2:00 pm: The Mary Tyler Moore Show, “Christmas and the Hard Luck Kid II”

2:30 pm: The Mary Tyler Moore Show, “Not a Christmas Story”

3:00 pm: WKRP in Cincinnati, “Jennifer’s Home for Christmas”

3:30 pm: Cheers, “Christmas Cheers”

4:00 pm: The Love Boat, “Lonely at the Top/Silent Night/Divorce Me Please”

5:00 pm: Full House, “Arrest Ye Merry Gentlemen”

7:00 pm: M*A*S*H, “Death Takes a Holiday”

7:30 pm: M*A*S*H, “The Day After Christmas”

Monday, December 5

8:00 pm: Toon In With Me – Tiny Toony’s Christmas Special (2-Hour Original Primetime Special)

Thursday, December 8

5:00 am: Highway Patrol, “Christmas Story”

5:30 am: Dragnet, “The Christmas Story”

7:00 am: Toon In With Me – Tiny Toony’s Christmas Special Part One

Friday, December 9

7:00 am: Toon In With Me – Tiny Toony’s Christmas Special Part Two

10:00 am: Matlock, “Santa Claus”

11:00 am: In the Heat of the Night, “Blessings”

5:00 pm: Adam-12, “Log 122: Christmas – The Yellow Dump Truck”

5:30 pm: Adam-12, “Log 96: Pilgrimage”

10:00 pm: Hogan’s Heroes, “The Prisoner’s Prisoner”

12:35 am: The Twilight Zone, “Night of the Meek”

1:05 am: Alfred Hitchcock Presents, “The Festive Season”

Sunday, December 11

9:00 am: Saved by the Bell, “Home for Christmas Part 1”

9:30 am: Saved by the Bell, “Home for Christmas Part 2”

10:00 am: The Flintstones, “The Christmas Flintstone”

12:00 pm: Happy Days, “Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas”

12:30 pm: Happy Days, “Tell It to the Marines”

1:00 pm: Happy Days, “Richie Branches Out”

1:30 pm: Happy Days, “Christmas Time”

2:00 pm: Happy Days, “White Christmas”

2:30 pm: Happy Days, “All I Want for Christmas”

3:00 pm: Laverne & Shirley, “Christmas Eve at the Booby Hatch”

3:30 pm: Laverne & Shirley, “O Come All Ye Bums”

4:00 pm: The Love Boat, “Santa, Santa, Santa/Another Dog-Gone Christmas/Noel’s Christmas”

Sunday, December 18

12:00 pm: The Beverly Hillbillies, “Home for Christmas”

12:30 pm: The Beverly Hillbillies, “No Place Like Home”

1:00 pm: The Love Boat, “The Christmas Presence”

2:30 pm: The Brady Bunch, “The Voice of Christmas”

3:00 pm: A Very Brady Christmas Movie

Thursday, December 22

10:00 am: Matlock, “The Gift”

Friday, December 23

10:00 am: Matlock, “The Scrooge”

5:00 pm: Adam-12, “Christmas”

7:00 pm: M*A*S*H, “Dear Dad”

7:30 pm: M*A*S*H, “Dear Sis”

8:00 pm: The Andy Griffith Show, “Christmas Story”

9:30 am: Green Acres, “An Old-Fashioned Christmas”

12:35 am: The Twilight Zone, “Changing of the Guard”

1:05 pm: Alfred Hitchcock Presents, “Santa Claus and the Tenth Avenue Kid”

1:35 pm: Alfred Hitchcock Presents, “Back for Christmas”

5:00 am: Petticoat Junction, “Santa Claus Special”

5:30 am: Petticoat Junction, “Cannonball Express”

Saturday, December 24

6:00 am: The Beverly Hillbillies, “The Christmas Present”

6:30 am: The Beverly Hillbillies, “The Week Before Christmas”

11:00 am: Wagon Train, “The St. Nicholas Story”

2:00 pm: Bonanza, “Gabrielle”

Sunday, December 25

12:00 pm: The Waltons, “The Best Christmas”

1:00 pm: The Waltons, “The Children’s Carol Part 1”

2:00 pm: The Waltons, “The Children’s Carol Part 2”

3:00 pm: The Waltons, “The Spirit”

4:00 pm: The Waltons, “Grandma Comes Home”

8:00 pm: Holiday Greetings from the Ed Sullivan Show