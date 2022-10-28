‘The Real Love Boat’ Sinks at CBS, Resurfaces at Paramount+

Isaac Rouse
“Sharks in the Water” – THE REAL LOVE BOAT arrives in Naples, one of foodiest cities in the world, where the couples are challenged to speak the international love language – pizza! The couples must create a delicious pizza that not only wins a chef’s kiss from local restauranters, but also represents their relationship. Two new women come on board and the men must make some big decisions when they are in control of the Sail Away Ceremony, on THE REAL LOVE BOAT, Wednesday, Nov. 2 (9:00-9:59 PM, PT/ET) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell are the hosts. Pictured (L-R): Jordan Malabanan, Dean Lepianka, Marty Hassett, Daniel Cooper, and Nathan Kroger. Photo: Sara Mally/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sara Mally/CBS

The Real Love Boat

The Real Love Boat has hit the proverbial iceberg at CBS as the romantic reality competition has been yanked from the lineup four episodes into its first season. The series is being shipped to Paramount +, beginning with Episode 5. In its place, new episodes of The Amazing Race will air following Survivor at 9/8c, with drama reruns filling up the 10 pm time slot, starting with a repeat of The Equalizer.

The series, which is a reality television relaunch of the classic CBS romantic comedy series, launched on October 5 with 2.4 million viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, among the lowest numbers for any non-CW series launch this fall. With additional Live+7 playback data involved, the series only acquired 20 percent of its base audience, with little to no improvement to towards its demo numbers.

The Real Love Boat takes singles looking for love and puts the on a luxury cruise ship to sail the Mediterranean, with destination dates, challenges, and surprise singles testing couples’ compatibility and chemistry. Just like in the original scripted series, the indispensable crew members, including the captain and cruise director, play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead. They’re at sea for nearly one month, then the winning couple will dock in the final port and take home a cash prize and a trip courtesy of Princess Cruises.

The series is produced by Eureka Productions in association with Buster Productions. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, and Jay Bienstock executive produce for Eureka.

The Real Love Boat, Wednesday, November, Paramount+

