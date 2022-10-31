‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions, ‘Voice’ Knockouts, a ‘Good Doctor’s Miracle Cure, A Soap Villain’s Milestone

Jeopardy!

Love or loathe the trend, there’s no denying the long runs of last season’s Super Champs kept Jeopardy! in the news. They’re all back for the Tournament of Champions, though the best of the best—Amy Schneider (40 games), Matt Amodio (38 games) and Mattea Roach (23 games)—will get a bye and sit out the first week of quarterfinals. (All three will participate in an exhibition match on Nov. 8, Election Night, before joining the semifinals.) First up is 16-game winner Ryan Long, facing Megan Wachspress (6 games) and Maureen O’Neil (4 games).

Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice

8/7c

The singing competition is changing things up for this season’s Knockout round. For the first time, it will be a three-way contest, with coaches pitting three of their hopefuls to perform against each other, with only one moving on to the Live Playoffs. The coaches, who only get one steal in this round, will also act as mentors, preparing their picks for the upcoming sing-off.

ABC/Jeff Weddell

The Good Doctor

10/9c

Leave it to the autistic savant Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) to come up with a solution to Dr. Audrey Lim’s (Christina Chang) paralysis, for which she blames him. While Shaun works with Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff), he’s also supervising Asher (Noah Galvin) and new resident Powell (Savannah Welch) as they treat a young patient with a hereditary disease on Halloween night.

Adam Torgerson/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful

Every long-running soap needs a colorful villain, and for 30 years, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has filled that role with flair, with a rap sheet that includes attempted murder, hostage taking and altering paternity tests. Her reign of terror is commemorated in a stand-alone episode dedicated to her dishonor.

Inside Monday TV: