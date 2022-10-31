‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions, ‘Voice’ Knockouts, a ‘Good Doctor’s Miracle Cure, A Soap Villain’s Milestone
Jeopardy! welcomes back several Super Champs for its Tournament of Champions, though some won’t appear until the semifinal round. The Voice begins its Knockout Round with a new twist. The Good Doctor seeks a miracle cure on Halloween night. CBS soap The Bold and the Beautiful devotes a stand-alone episode to the 30-year reign of villainess Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown).
Jeopardy!
Love or loathe the trend, there’s no denying the long runs of last season’s Super Champs kept Jeopardy! in the news. They’re all back for the Tournament of Champions, though the best of the best—Amy Schneider (40 games), Matt Amodio (38 games) and Mattea Roach (23 games)—will get a bye and sit out the first week of quarterfinals. (All three will participate in an exhibition match on Nov. 8, Election Night, before joining the semifinals.) First up is 16-game winner Ryan Long, facing Megan Wachspress (6 games) and Maureen O’Neil (4 games).
The Voice
The singing competition is changing things up for this season’s Knockout round. For the first time, it will be a three-way contest, with coaches pitting three of their hopefuls to perform against each other, with only one moving on to the Live Playoffs. The coaches, who only get one steal in this round, will also act as mentors, preparing their picks for the upcoming sing-off.
The Good Doctor
Leave it to the autistic savant Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) to come up with a solution to Dr. Audrey Lim’s (Christina Chang) paralysis, for which she blames him. While Shaun works with Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff), he’s also supervising Asher (Noah Galvin) and new resident Powell (Savannah Welch) as they treat a young patient with a hereditary disease on Halloween night.
The Bold and the Beautiful
Every long-running soap needs a colorful villain, and for 30 years, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has filled that role with flair, with a rap sheet that includes attempted murder, hostage taking and altering paternity tests. Her reign of terror is commemorated in a stand-alone episode dedicated to her dishonor.
Inside Monday TV:
- The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time (9/8c, The CW): Dean Cain leads the countdown of horror highlights, with guests including Elizabeth Stanton, who hosts the preceding special World’s Funniest Animals: Halloween (8/7c), featuring among its highlights a cat who’s also a wizard. (Aren’t they all?)
- The Haunted Museum: 3 Ring Inferno (9/8c, Travel Channel, streaming on discovery+): A two-hour Halloween special features spooky tales inspired by the relics displayed in Zak Bagans’ Las Vegas museum.
- Quantum Leap (10/9c, NBC): Even chronic leaper Ben (Raymond Lee) gets in the Halloween spirit, leaping into the body of a priest who’s come to the aid of a family experiencing bizarre events. Ben balances faith with science in hopes of solving the mystery.
- Dancing with the Stars (8/7c, 5 pm/PT, streaming on Disney+): The remaining teams are in the Halloween groove, not to mention costumes, as they perform to seasonally appropriate music. A team dance round separates the celebs into Team Wicked and Team Scream.