‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Go Wild for Photo of Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio & Mattea Roach

Jeopardy!‘s Tournament of Champions is soon upon us, and a photo of super-champs Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach has fans even more excited for the upcoming series.

The image, briefly shown during a TV promo video, shows the three trivia experts glammed up and standing with their arms folded. Schneider dons a pink dress, which allows her to show off her arm tattoo, while Roach rocks a new cropped hairstyle and tan suit. Amodio, meanwhile, wears his now trademark sweater and khakis.

“POV: you pull up to bar trivia, but this trio is your competition,” one fan tweeted while sharing the photo. “When I first saw that promo, that stance they’re all in kinda intimidated me,” added another viewer.

“This is the best promo pic of all time,” wrote one excited fan, while another added, “This Tournament of Champions is gonna be bananas. I cannot wait.”

Even the official Jeopardy! Twitter account got in on the fun, joking, “Album drop when?”

All three fan-favorite contestants will compete in the next Tournament of Champions, which kicks off on Monday, October 31, and sees the most winningest players from the previous season return. There will be six quarterfinals games, followed by three semi-finals, and then an ultimate final. As super-champs, Schneider, Amodio, and Roach receive an automatic bye into the second round.

Schneider won 40 consecutive games and $1.3 million during her time on the show, while Amodio won 38 games and $1.5 million. Roach, who appeared on the show this past May, won 23 games in a row and $560 thousand.

Other contestants taking part in the Tournament of Champions include Ryan Long (16 wins), Jackie Kelly (4), Christine Whelchel (4), Jonathan Fisher (11), Brian Chang (7), Courtney Shah (7), Eric Ahasic (6), Zach Newkirk (6), Megan Wachspress (6), Andrew He (5), Tyler Rhode (5), John Focht (4), Margaret Shelton (4), and Maureen O’Neil (4).

