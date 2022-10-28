Jamie Lynn Spears & Other Celebs Go Through Hell in ‘Special Forces’ Training (VIDEO)

A group of celebrities, including Jamie Lynn Spears and former Spice Girl Mel B, are being pushed to the limit in the upcoming Fox reality competition series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

In a newly released trailer (watch below) for the show, which is set to premiere with a two-hour special on Wednesday, January 4, we see various famous faces taking on a range of dangerous obstacles. “If you should die, that is nature’s way of saying you failed,” opens the teaser, which certainly sets the tone for what’s to come.

Some of these tests include trekking across rugged desert terrain, jumping from helicopters, tightrope walking across cliffs, being submerged in water, and dodging bombs in simulated warzones.



The series will take 16 celebrities and put them through an array of demanding training exercises, led by a team of Special Forces personnel, including Directing Staff agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox, and Remi Adeleke.

As stated in the trailer, the only goal is to survive ten days without quitting. The only way a celebrity can leave the show is if they give up or are removed due to potential injury or “by force” from the Directing Staff.

In addition to Spears and Mel B, the celebs taking part include former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, 7th Heaven’s Beverley Mitchell, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, reality star Kate Gosselin, NFL vet Danny Amendola, TV chef Tyler Florence, NBA vet Dwight Howard, R&B artist Montell Jordan, Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin, Olympic gold medalist Carli Lloyd, Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore, MLB Hall of Famer Mike Piazza, and Dr. Drew Pinsky.

“In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength,” Fox reality chief Rob Wade said in a previous statement. “It’s an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities.”