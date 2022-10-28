‘The Walking Dead’ Sneak Peek: Why Is Maggie Crying? (VIDEO)

Don’t Be a Braindead Walker Subscribe to our The Walking Dead Newsletter:

There isn’t much that we can imagine would make tough-as-nails Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) cry at this point on The Walking Dead. But in this exclusive sneak peek above from the AMC zombie drama’s October 30 episode, “Outpost 22,” something is clearly up.

“They just ripped him away from me. I wasn’t strong enough,” Maggie laments to Carol (Melissa McBride). Last we saw many of the series’ survivors, they had been abducted by the Commonwealth and thrown into trucks headed who knows where. Was Maggie one of the many survivors with bags over their heads on those trucks? If so, she must’ve escaped to get to this point with Carol, who has been on the lam with Daryl (Norman Reedus).

It’s possible that her son Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller) has been taken by the Commonwealth and that’s why she is so upset. The future doesn’t bode well for any of the kids on TWD at this point. In the episode description for this week’s installment — one of the final four episodes of the series before it wraps on November 20 — the adults are tracking a military convoy after being separated from their children.

It looks bleak for Maggie, but at least she has Carol to comfort her. Having lost two children to this cruel post-apocalyptic world over the past 11 seasons — one biological and one adopted — she understands more than most with the hardened mama must be going through right now. “This isn’t on you,” Carol assures her. “You are just one person.” And though it may not help at the moment, hopefully it’ll give Maggie enough clear-headedness to plan and launch the ultimate revenge against the militant enemy at their backs. After all, there’s nothing like a mother’s love…

Check out the exclusive preview clip above to see the touching moment.