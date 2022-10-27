Concerns over Cecily Strong‘s absence from Saturday Night Live this season can officially be put to rest! The star is back at work on Season 48, according to new photos showing Strong in Studio 8H preparing for the October 29 episode.

In newly-released images from rehearsals for the installment hosted by Jack Harlow (who also serves as the musical guest), she appears alongside cast members Colin Jost and Sarah Sherman. It will be Strong’s first appearance on SNL since the Season 47 finale hosted by Natasha Lyonne in May 2022.

Fans became concerned about Strong’s position in the cast when they noticed her name was missing from the Season 48 opening credits, but those worries were all for naught. Strong was out in L.A. performing the one-woman show, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe.

Following the production’s wrap on October 23, it was confirmed Strong would return to Saturday Night Live and now fans have photographic evidence. This news will be a relief for viewers looking for some familiar faces from the sketch comedy series following the cast mass exodus that took place after Season 47.

After the Season 47 finale, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Chris Redd, and Aristotle Athari all bid the iconic series farewell. Apart from Kenan Thompson, Strong is one of the other longest-running repertory players in the series.

Strong has been credited on more than 200 episodes of SNL since she joined the Emmy-winning show in 2012. Only time will tell how big of a part she’ll play this season, but if past sketches have taught us anything, Strong will bring the laughs in any role she fills.

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC