Netflix is greenlighting Season 3 of Girls5eva following its run on Peacock. The musical comedy series from creator and showrunner Meredith Scardino sees her executive produce alongside Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond, Robert Carlock, David Miner, and Eric Gurian.

Moving forward, Netflix will be the exclusive home for Girls5eva Season 3 and has secured co-exclusive global streaming rights for Seasons 1 and 2 of the Emmy-nominated comedy. The series stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, PaulaPell, and Busy Philipps as Dawn, Wickie, Gloria, and Summer, four members of a ’90s one-hit-wonder girl group who reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot.

While they may be grown women who are balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, why can’t they also be Girls5eva?

“Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch. And we are endlessly grateful to our partners at NBCU for their boundless commitment. Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria to the global Netflix audience. Well, not fully introduce, if you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock ’99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire,” said executive producers Scardino, Fey, Richmond, and Carlock in a joint statement to Netflix.

“We are so happy to bring Girls5eva to Netflix,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Vice President of Comedy Series. “Just like the show, we are so excited to reunite with this amazing team.”

As Pakosta references, Netflix has previously worked with the team of creatives behind Girls5eva as Scardino, Fey, Richmond, and Carlock previously collaborated with the streamer on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt which starred The Office‘s Ellie Kemper as a kidnapping victim who lived her formative years in an underground bunker only to be rescued and forced to readjust to life on the outside.

Along with the prior connection to Netflix, Scardino’s Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series during the show’s first season makes Girls5eva a welcome addition to the platform’s library. No story details or further information about Season 3 has been revealed at this time, but stay tuned for updates as Girls5eva prepares to continue its hilarious run on Netflix.

Girls5eva, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Netflix