Paramount+ has announced Taylor Sheridan‘s 1923 release date, confirming that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren‘s Yellowstone universe debut will arrive before the year is up.

1923, the next installment of the Yellowstone origin story, will debut on Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.

The streamer has not announced if the series’ episodes will drop all at once or on a weekly basis, but it’s safe to assume weekly, given Yellowstone and 1883‘s release schedules.

The prequel introduces a new generation of Duttons, led by Ford as Jacob Dutton and Mirren as Cara Dutton, the heads of the family. The series will explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression plagued the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home. Season 1 of 1923 will reportedly contain eight episodes, and the story will possibly continue into a second season, according to Deadline.

The 1923 cast also features Brandon Sklenar (The Offer), Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Sebastian Roché (Cabinet of Curiosities), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician), and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones). Former James Bond Timothy Dalton and Pride and Prejudice alum Jennifer Ehle have also joined the cast, as well as The Walking Dead‘s Robert Patrick.

The new Western is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing Paramount+ catalogue, which includes Mayor of Kingstown, the upcoming Tulsa King, Lioness, Bass Reeves, and Land Man.

