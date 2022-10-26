‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Will Likely Span 2 Seasons

Taylor Sheridan‘s Yellowstone universe continues to grow and as Paramount+ prepares for the arrival of the limited series spinoff 1923, a second season of the upcoming title is reportedly already in the works.

According to Deadline, negotiations between Sheridan and 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios are underway to get the cast back for a second season. Beyond 1923, Sheridan is also said to be exploring the possibility of expanding the franchise with two more limited series about the Dutton family’s dynasty set in the 1940s and 1960s.

As for 1923, the series will reportedly include eight episodes in each season and would feature previously announced stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren among others. While much of 1923‘s action is set at the Yellowstone ranch in Montana, filming for the series has taken place across the globe in South Africa, Tanzania, and Malta, according to Deadline.

This is just the latest news about Taylor Sheridan’s universe of shows which includes Paramount Network’s flagship Yellowstone, set to begin its fifth season with a two-hour-episode premiere on Sunday, November 13. The action centers around the present-day Dutton family which includes Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton, Kelly Reilly‘s Beth Dutton, Luke Grimes‘ Kayce Dutton, Wes Bentley‘s Jamie Dutton, and Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton. The show also features Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, Brecken Merrill, and Jefferson White among others.

Sheridan’s other television projects have included Yellowstone prequel 1883, the Jeremy Renner-led Mayor of Kingstown which will return for a second season, and the upcoming Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone. Meanwhile, plans for additional Yellowstone spinoff 6666 continue.

Stay tuned for possible updates on 1923‘s future along with the potential untitled spinoffs set in the 1940s and 1960s as Sheridan’s world grows.