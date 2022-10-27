‘His Dark Materials’ Star Simone Kirby Joins Apple’s ‘The Buccaneers’ Adaptation

Simone Kirby, best known for her roles in His Dark Materials and Peaky Blinders, has been cast in a key role in Apple TV+‘s upcoming drama adaptation of Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel The Buccaneers.

The series, which joins the likes of Bridgerton and The Gilded Age as the latest entrant into the popular period drama market, is written and created by Katherine Jakeways (Tracey Ullman’s Show) and centers on a group of wealthy American girls sent to 1870s London to find a posh English husband.

According to Deadline, Kirby will play Miss Laura Tesvalley, the girls’ English chaperone who is responsible for inviting girls to the London debutante season. While she appears to be kind and amiable on the surface, it soon transpires she shares a secret with Conchita Closson’s (Alisha Boe) husband, Lord Richard, and is manipulating the invitation.

Kirby joins a cast that already includes Kristine Froseth (The Assistant) as Nan St. George, Josie Totah (Saved by the Bell) as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag (Dive Club) as Lizzy Elmsworth, Imogen Waterhouse (The Outpost) as Jinny St. George, and Mia Threapleton (I Am Ruth) as Honoria Marable. Good Girls star Christina Hendricks is also set to star as Mrs. St. George.

Best known for playing Dr. Mary Malone in the second season of HBO’s His Dark Materials, Kirby has also appeared in series such as Peaky Blinders, The One, Silent Witness, and Dark Heart. Her film credits include Ken Loach’s Jimmy’s Hall, Kenneth Branagh’s Artemis Fowl, and James Bobin’s Alice Through the Looking Glass.

The Buccaneers adaptation, which is currently untitled, is in production in Scotland. Susanna White (Andor) is on board as director and will also serve as executive producer alongside Beth Willis (Doctor Who), George Faber (Generation Kill), and Jakeways. It is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment.

The Buccaneers, TBA, Apple TV+