‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Adds ‘Black Sails’ Star Hannah New

The cast is continuing to expand for Bridgerton‘s upcoming third season as Black Sails star Hannah New has joined the hit Netflix period drama as a firebrand widow.

According to Deadline, New will play Lady Tilley Arnold, who was widowed at an early age. She basks in the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate and lives her life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom. Details on her story and relation to the other characters have not yet been revealed.

Production is underway on the third season of Shonda Rhimes‘ historical-romance drama, which is being overseen by new showrunner Jess Brownell, replacing Chris Van Dusen. Season 3 is expected to shift its focus away from Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) to Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) love story.

New is an English actress best known for her starring role on the Starz television show Black Sails, in which she plays Eleanor Guthrie, the owner of a saloon in Nassau. Her other TV credits include the role of Rosalinda Fox in the Spanish period drama The Time in Between, Louisa in the FX horror drama The Strain, and Victoria Holdsworth in the FX drama Trust.

Her breakout role came in the 2014 film Maleficent, where she played Princess Leila alongside Angelina Jolie. Her other film work includes Michael Haussman’s 2021 adventure drama Edge of the World, where she starred opposite Atiqah Hasiholan and Dominic Monaghan. She will next be seen in Julian Gilbery’s mountain-climbing drama Summit Fever.

In addition to New, other cast additions for the forthcoming season include Daniel Francis (Once Upon a Time), Sam Phillips (The Crown), James Phoon (Wreck), and Hannah Dodd (Anatomy of a Scandal), who is replacing Francesca Bridgerton in a recasting.

Bridgerton, Streaming now, Netflix