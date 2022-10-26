Sean Penn to Receive TV Academy Humanitarian Award

The Television Academy is honoring actor, director, and activist Sean Penn with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award, which will be bestowed on him at the Hall of Fame event on Wednesday, November 16, at the TV Academy’s Saban Media Center.

In addition, six television figures will be inducted into the 26th Hall of Fame: documentarian Ken Burns, entertainer Rita Moreno, choreographer and actress Debbie Allen, CBS executive Bob Daly, BET founder Robert L. Johnson, and cinematographer Donald A. Morgan.

The Academy is also set to unveil four new busts of previous inductees in the Hall of Fame sculpture garden, including Shonda Rhimes, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Joan Rivers, and Katie Couric.

“These legendary performers, creators, craftspeople and television executives are luminaries in our industry,” said the TV Academy chairman and CEO, Frank Scherma (via Variety). “Their work has influenced and immeasurably elevated the current television landscape and culture. We are proud to induct these trailblazers into the Hall of Fame and honored to celebrate their extraordinary contributions to our industry.”

Two-time Academy Award winner Penn is well known for his activism efforts, including his work in Haiti, where he founded the Community Organized Relief Effort organization, which focuses on community-first aid. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he worked with the Los Angeles Fire Department, helping set up testing and vaccination sites at Dodge Stadium. More recently, he has offered support to Ukraine during its ongoing conflict with Russia.

“Sean’s activism and immense humanitarian efforts have had a profound impact on the global community, and he has effectively used his platform to motivate change,” said Kim Coleman, co-chair of the Humanitarian Award Selection Committee (via Variety).

Co-chair Michael Spiller added, “Sean is responsible for getting help to people who need it the most. From Haiti to Ukraine to Los Angeles, he is an inspiration to us all.”