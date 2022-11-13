‘Limitless With Chris Hemsworth’: 3 Craziest Feats From the Docuseries

Ileane Rudolph
Comments
Chris Hemsworth in 'Limitless with Chris Hemsworth'
National Geographic for Disney+/Craig Parry

Chris Hemsworth may play a Norse god in Marvel films, but like the rest of us mere mortals, he wants to age well.

That was one reason he signed up to undergo a batch of intense challenges designed by experts to push him mentally and physically and unlock some “anti-aging superpowers” in the engrossing and wince-inducing six-part series, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, about how “to live better for longer.” Here are some of Hemsworth’s toughest tests.

Chris Hemsworth in 'Limitless with Chris Hemsworth'

(Credit: National Geographic for Disney+/Craig Parry)

Feat 1

Learning to manage fear and panic, Hemsworth walked along a narrow crane arm with no railings, atop a 900-foot-tall Sydney skyscraper.

Feat 2

Risking hypothermia, he swam and surfed in Norway’s frigid Arctic waters to face ultimate exposure to extreme temps believed to trigger the body’s defense against killer diseases.

'Running Wild's Bear Grylls on 'The Challenge's Inspirational Celebrity Guests
Related

'Running Wild's Bear Grylls on 'The Challenge's Inspirational Celebrity Guests

Feat 3

While prepping for last summer’s Thor: Love and Thunder, the star made a grueling 100-foot climb on a rope dangling from a cable car in Australia’s Blue Mountains!

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, Docuseries Premiere, Wednesday, November 16, Disney+

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
AJ Buckley in 'SEAL Team'
1
‘SEAL Team’: AJ Buckley Teases ‘Release’ for Sonny in Finale
'Three Wise Men and a Baby,' 'We Wish You a Married Christmas,' and 'All Saints Christmas'
2
Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas 2022: The Complete Lineup
A Christmas Story cast
3
A ‘Christmas Story’ Story: Did You Know the Movie Already Has Its Own Cinematic Universe?
Bling Empire - Kim Lee
4
Kim Lee Opens Up on ‘Bling Empire’ Season 3 Drama, Spinoff & More
Saturday Night Live Dave Chappelle
5
‘SNL’: Dave Chappelle Addresses Kanye West’s Controversy but Not His Own