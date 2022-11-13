Chris Hemsworth may play a Norse god in Marvel films, but like the rest of us mere mortals, he wants to age well.

That was one reason he signed up to undergo a batch of intense challenges designed by experts to push him mentally and physically and unlock some “anti-aging superpowers” in the engrossing and wince-inducing six-part series, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, about how “to live better for longer.” Here are some of Hemsworth’s toughest tests.

Feat 1

Learning to manage fear and panic, Hemsworth walked along a narrow crane arm with no railings, atop a 900-foot-tall Sydney skyscraper.

Feat 2

Risking hypothermia, he swam and surfed in Norway’s frigid Arctic waters to face ultimate exposure to extreme temps believed to trigger the body’s defense against killer diseases.

Feat 3

While prepping for last summer’s Thor: Love and Thunder, the star made a grueling 100-foot climb on a rope dangling from a cable car in Australia’s Blue Mountains!

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, Docuseries Premiere, Wednesday, November 16, Disney+