‘Laguna Beach’ & ‘The Hills’ Are Heading to Netflix

'The Hills' Stars Whitney Port, Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag, and Audrina Patridge
The Hills

Exciting news for fans of MTV‘s 2000s hits Laguna Beach and The Hills. Netflix has announced that the shows are coming to the streaming platform.

Beginning Friday, November 11, the first two seasons of Laguna Beach will be available for streaming, and The Hills will head to the platform a few weeks later on December 15.

Laguna Beach originally aired on MTV from September 2004 to November 2006. The reality favorite starred California-based teens Lauren Conrad, Lo Bosworth, Stephen Colletti, and Kristin Cavallari among others. Appearing on the show when she was just 18 years old, Conrad landed her own spin-off after Laguna Beach, featuring as The Hills‘ headliner.

Bosworth eventually joined Conrad on The Hills in Season 2 following a two-year fight. Meanwhile, Colletti only showed up on one episode of The Hills due to a falling out he had with Conrad, but he did pop up in Taylor Swift‘s “White Horse” music video. As for Cavallari, she joined The Hills in Season 5 before going on to become the main star after Conrad left the show. Since The Hills, Cavallari has starred in a number of other reality projects including her own show Very Cavallari.

The show’s fans are so here for this announcement:

Let us know in the comments if you’ll be tuning in and enjoying these shows of reality TV’s past.

Laguna Beach, November 11, Netflix

The Hills, December 15, Netflix

