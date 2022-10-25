Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Country singer Jessie James Decker and pro partner Alan Bersten can lay claim to being “King and Queen of the Ballroom” on Dancing With the Stars courtesy of last week’s prom-themed episode. Alas, they won’t be getting to hold the mirror ball trophy. The duo was sent home by the show’s judges last night after winding up in the bottom two on the dance competition reality series.

TV Insider was on the ballroom floor immediately after the live streaming wrapped up (in about an hour and 45 minutes) and was among a small group of reporters that spoke to the duo who are hanging up their dancing shoes – until the show’s finale next month, that is. Read on to get the parting words from Decker and Bersten.

On how it felt to have the majority of the judges save Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater over her and Bersten:

Jessie James Decker: “It was a disappointment because I wanted to keep trucking along. But everything is meant to be. Trevor is meant to keep going. I was so grateful for this experience. It was life-changing. I have a new best friend [in Alan] in this. Honestly, though, I feel great.

“This experience has been hard. I had no dance experience. We fell into the bottom two. I wanted to keep going. We said earlier that no matter what happens that no one can take away from us that we were crowned ‘King and Queen of Dancing With the Stars’ [Prom Week].”

Alan Bersten: “We’re keeping that forever!”

On what she learned about herself by competing on DWTS:

Decker: “I think I’ve learned that I can take direction pretty well.”

Bersten: “I’ll say she can! Honestly, Jessie is resilient and she doesn’t give up. If you can do this, you can do anything.”

Decker: “That’s how I feel. This is one of the hardest things that I’ve ever done. It’s been such a big challenge. I’m grateful [for the experience]. I’m proud of how far I’ve come. I didn’t think I’d make it this far. We’re halfway through the season. That was an accomplishment for me.”

On if this has been an especially challenging season in terms of competitiveness:

Bersten: “By far. The number of dancers here who are celebrities? Everyone has done a great job. I don’t know who’s going to win. It changes every week.”

On how difficult it was spending time away from her family while competing on DWTS:

Decker: “I’ve been struggling with this, as Alan knows. It’s been heavy on my heart. The first thing that popped into my mind is that I get to be at home for trick or treating [on Halloween next week]. That’s very important to my kids. That’s the silver lining. It would have been great to dance on the show for Halloween. I’m happy to be at home with my babies. I can focus on getting them dressed in their costumes.”

On if her ex-pro football player husband Eric Decker might ever do DWTS:

Decker: “You know what? Eric’s a really good dancer. He takes direction well. I could see him doing this. I think he’d be good.”

Decker on going on both a music tour and touring with DWTS:

Decker: “I just dropped a new single [‘I Still Love You’ with Billy Currington.] It’s the fastest and biggest single I’ve ever released. I think it’s had 300,000 streams in less than 48 hours. I’m going out on the road for sure. And the Dancing tour? I’d love to pop in for a little bit, sure.”

On what’s next for Bersten now that he’s out of the competition:

Decker: “Alan’s moving to Nashville and he’s going to move into our pool house and live with us.”

Bersten: “I’m part of the family now. I’m excited about the rest of the season. Jessie will be back for the finale. I think the show has been so beautiful. Conrad [Green], Deena [Katz] and all the producers have done such a good job. There’s a new energy in the ballroom….a new ‘old’ energy. It feels amazing.”

