‘The View’s Ted Cruz Interview Interrupted by Protestors (VIDEO)

The View‘s interview with Senator Ted Cruz, who was on the show to talk about his book, Justice Corrupted, in the October 24 episode, was interrupted by audience members protesting what they saw as a lack of coverage for climate change.

The moment came as Cruz addressed the economy and inflation (but not women’s rights fluctuating state to state, as was part of the question) and listed what he said are the big issues in “pretty much every state in the country”: inflation, crime, and illegal immigration. The protestors were first heard as Cruz was then asked to give his solutions to solve those issues. Though he paused, he answered the question over the sound of the protestors in the background.

The View moderator and co-hosts then addressed the protestors, which also revealed what they were saying (as is difficult to hear in the video below). “We do cover climate,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said, later noting that they weren’t protesting Cruz.

“Excuse us, let us do our job,” Whoopi Goldberg told the protests. “Let us do our job. We hear what you have to say, but you gotta go. You gotta let us do our job.” Watch the video below.

#TedCruzisADisgrace is on @TheView but has not been back on @TuckerCarlson when Tucker called him out. Protestors on #TheView shouting out to @tedcruz 👇 Whoopi’s response, “Let us do our job.” pic.twitter.com/kAUxgRpyvA — 🔥A~Vapor~In~The~Wind🔥 (@JoanneLuvsGod2) October 24, 2022

“Three members of the audience interrupted The View today during Sen. Ted Cruz’s appearance protesting about climate,” a spokesperson for the show said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter following the incident. “They were promptly escorted out by security.”

The other guest for the October 24 episode was Eddie Redmayne (promoting The Good Nurse). Guests this week also include Sigourney Weaver, Elizabeth Banks, Kerry Washington, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Anne Hathaway, Chelsea Clinton, and Sherri Shepherd.

