What to Expect From Michael Bublé Night on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Grammy-award-winning artist Michael Bublé will be joining the judges of Dancing With The Stars on October 24 for a special Michael Bublé Night. And Disney+ is giving a heads up on what fans can expect from the evening.

According to the streamer, the night will begin with an “electrifying” opening number to the classic tune “Sway” performed by Bublé, featuring the female pros and choreographed by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy. Judge Derek Hough will also hit the floor for a performance set to “Higher” alongside his fiancé Hayley Erbert and the pro dancers.

The celebrity dancers and their pros will then dance to songs by Bublé, including “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “Come Dance With Me,” and “Save The Last Dance For Me.” Check out the full list of performances planned below:

Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Quickstep to “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Foxtrot to “Fever”

Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Samba to “It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera)”

Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Salsa to “Come Dance With Me”

Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Foxtrot to “Come Fly With Me”

Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Foxtrot to “Feeling Good”

Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Cha Cha to “Save The Last Dance For Me”

Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Tango to “Hollywood”

Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Foxtrot to “You Make Me Feel So Young”

Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Rumba to “Home”

Fans will be able to vote during the livestream of the show both nights in the U.S. and Canada via disneyplus.com/vote. U.S. fans can also vote via SMS/text (message and data rates may apply).

Dancing With the Stars, Mondays, 8/7c, Disney+