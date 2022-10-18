[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 6 Episode 5, “A River in Egypt.”]

Are Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) ready to be honest with each other on The Resident? Or might they prefer to live in denial about some stuff for a while longer?

While things are going well for Conrad and Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne) — she can join him and his daughter Gigi for dinner now that she’s off nights — there’s still the matter of what could be between him and Billie. After all, Billie has yet to tell him how she feels. But in working together on a patient, who didn’t seek medical help in fear of what could have been wrong, Conrad and Billie have a couple of conversations about denial.

“We all cover up things we don’t want to see. The longer we look away, the harder it gets to see what’s before our eyes,” Billie says, admitting, “I can’t say I’m unfamiliar with denial. None of us are.” Conrad asks what she’s denied, but all she tells him is “a fair amount” before they must focus on their patient.

Then, after talking to the patient’s fiancée, who had never looked under a bandage covering the problem, Conrad says he wants to ask everyone everything, “even if I’m afraid of the answer.” Billie agreed. And while it’s not addressed again — Conrad does share a few moments with Cade in the episode — that leaves them in an interesting place heading into Dr. Kit Voss’ (Jane Leeves) and Dr. Randolph Bell’s (Bruce Greenwood) wedding.

Speaking of that power couple, Kit finds out from Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) that his patient who wants to work with him is willing to fund other areas as well, including MS. She then arrives home to a very welcome surprise: Bell’s back a day early (and cooking dinner). He feels great — no pain, no MS flare-ups — and he’s a new man. He’s ready to get back to her and his OR. After the patient, she double-checks he’s not keeping anything from her (he’s not). And with him home, it’s time for them to look at photos of the venue she booked, where, in a few short weeks, she’ll marry the man of her dreams. (They’re so sweet together!)

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox