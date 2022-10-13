‘The Resident’ Episode 100: Bell Cares for Patients on His & Kit’s Wedding Day (PHOTOS)

What better way to commemorate 100 episodes of The Resident than with an event that celebrates Chastain’s power couple? Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) and Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) are getting married in the milestone hour, aptly titled “For Better or Worse,” and the event will be exactly what it should be for the couple: a mix of the ceremony and work.

As the logline teases, on the big day, Bell’s going to be pulled away to tend to the ill daughter of a major hospital donor with Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry). The photos, which you can check out below, offer a look at just that, as well as Conrad Ricamora back as Jake, Bell’s stepson.

As for the wedding itself, “It has to be different from the other [ones on The Resident] because [Kit and Bell] are a mature couple who’ve been married before but also an incredibly romantic celebration,” co-creator Amy Holden Jones previously told TV Insider. “It’s more classical in many ways than a young person’s wedding. Some of the music is drawn from their era, for example, rather than other eras.”

Teased showrunner Andrew Chapman, “what we love about that relationship is how they are sort of king and queen of the hospital and how they are the sort of elder royalty, if you will, and how mature they are and how much in love they are and how supportive they are. … The wedding is all about … the full 360 degree love. Love that isn’t just these little specific things. It’s everything. We just love their relationship. We just find it really moving and motivating, and so that’s what the wedding’s gonna be like.”

Check out the photos from the 100th episode below.

