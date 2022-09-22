Sarah Jessica Parker Teases ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Script

The stars of And Just Like That…, including Sarah Jessica Parker and Sara Ramírez, are teasing that the Sex and the City spinoff has started production on its second season.

On Wednesday, September 21, Parker shared a photo from the table read of Season 2’s first episode, showing the title page of the script. “Just this much. For now. X, SJ,” she wrote on Instagram alongside the photo, which had the title of the episode crossed out.

Ramírez posted a similar picture on her Instagram account, showing off the cover pages of the first two episodes of the second season. The photo also included Ramírez’s name card alongside the name of her character, Che, and a HBO Max “Social Media Guidelines” notebook.

Evan Handler, who plays Harry in the hit television series, also shared pictures on his social media, including his name card and the entrance to Silvercup Studios, where the table read was taking place. Handler was also snapped by the wardrobe department, which posted a picture of Handler trying on a new suit for the upcoming second season.

And Just Like That… premiered on December 9, 2021, as a revival and a sequel of Sex and the City, created by Darren Star. It is set 11 years after the events of the 2010 film Sex and the City 2 and stars Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Handler, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Willie Garson, all reprising roles from the original series. Season 2 will see the return of John Corbett as Aidan Shaw.

While it was originally billed as a miniseries, the show was renewed for a second season earlier this year. “I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors,” said executive producer Michael Patrick King in a statement. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just Like That… our Sex life is back.”

And Just Like That…, Season 2, TBA, HBO Max