Vivica A. Fox to Host True Crime Show ‘The Interrogation Room’

Vivica A. Fox is taking a deep dive into true crime as the Empire star is set to host The Interrogation Room, which will take viewers behind the scenes of real-life criminal interrogations.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox has signed on to host the upcoming true crime show, which comes from the U.K.’s Zig Zag Productions (The World’s Deadliest Gangs) and New York-based streaming group FilmRise. The series will be pitched to buyers at MIPCOM in Cannes this week.

The Independence Day actress will examine several criminal interrogations, speaking to real-life homicide detectives who will detail how they break down interview suspects to try and wring out a crucial confession.

“This series shows what really goes on inside the interrogation room, firsthand,” said Fox in a statement (via THR). “I have long been a fan of true crime and have been particularly fascinated by the techniques law enforcement utilize in trying to elicit a confession. I know crime show enthusiasts like me and even aspiring law enforcement officers are going to love this show.”

Fox has hosted a number of TV shows throughout her career, including the reality show The Cougar, the comedy series Prank My Mom, and the CBS panel show Face The Truth. However, this marks her first foray into the true crime genre. She is also known for her roles on Soul Train, Days of Our Lives, Generations, and, more recently, Empire.

While The Interrogation Room does not yet have a broadcaster, it is expected to launch in 2023.

The Interrogation Room, 2023, TBA