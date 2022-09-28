Hulu Orders True Crime Drama Series ‘Under the Bridge’

Hulu has given a series order to Under the Bridge, a true crime drama about the 1997 murder of Canadian teenager Reena Virk and based on Rebecca Godfrey’s 2005 book about the case.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Liz Tigelaar (Little Fires Everywhere) and Samir Mehta (Tell Me Lies) will serve as showrunners on the eight-episode series, while Geeta Vasant Patel (House of the Dragon) is set to direct. Quinn Shephard, who wrote and directed the Hulu feature film Not Okay, will adapt Godfrey’s book and executive produce.

Under the Bridge will tell the true story of 14-year-old Reena Virk, whose murder became a national tragedy across Canada in the late 1990s, attracting substantial media scrutiny. The series follows Virk on the night she was invited to a party and never returned home. It will delve into the lives of the seven teenage girls and a boy accused of the brutal murder.

The series marks the latest in a recent string of true crime adaptations at Hulu, following The Act, The Girl From Plainville, and Candy. The streamer also recently picked up the U.S. rights to the Australian series Vanishing Act, a mystery crime drama based on the real-life disappearance of Australian high-roller Melissa Caddick.

There is currently no word on casting for the upcoming series.

Tigelaar will executive produce via her Best Day Ever banner. A prolific television writer and producer, Tigelaar has had a long-standing relationship with Hulu, having worked on Little Fires Everywhere and Casual. She is also in production on the upcoming Hulu drama Tiny Beautiful Things, starring Kathryn Hahn.

Mehta, Shephard, Godfrey, Patel, and Best Day Ever’s Stacey Silverman are also on board as executive producers.

Under the Bridge, TBA, Hulu