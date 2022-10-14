‘AGT’ and ‘The Voice’ Contestant Nolan Neal’s Cause of Death Revealed

Nolan Neal, the former America’s Got Talent and The Voice contestant who passed away in July, died from a fatal overdose involving fentanyl, according to a spokesperson from the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office.

The coroner’s report concluded the singer suffered “acute combined drug toxicity,” according to Page Six. The drugs found in his system included morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl, which together proved to be a deadly cocktail. Neal’s body was found in his apartment on July 18; he was 41.

At the time of his death, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department revealed that they’d received a call about a “deceased person” at Neal’s residence. “On the desk next to the bed was a black guitar pick that appeared to contain a powder residue,” the public information officer previously stated. “The victim reportedly struggled with substance abuse.”

Neal had been open about his substance abuse issues in the past. In a 2020 interview with Knoxville’s WBIR, he admitted he was battling drug abuse during his time on The Voice. “I remember I got clean in 2010; May 15, went to rehab. Stayed clean,” he explained. “I joined the rock band Hinder; they were all about drinking and partying.”

The musician also talked about his struggles during his audition for America’s Got Talent, where he performed an original song about his drug issues titled “Lost.” During his time on the show, Neal opened up about his father’s suicide and his pursuit to make it in the music industry. He revealed that “Lost” was the first thing he wrote after getting clean, and the performance received a standing ovation from the judges.

In an interview with People, AGT judge Simon Cowell shared his condolences, stating, “Unfortunately, it happens too much over the years. I was thinking about this the other day. People [who] passed too soon. Every time it happens, because you’ve gotten to know them, it’s horrible.”