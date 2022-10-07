‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ Spinoff Series With Host Terry Crews Heads to NBC

NBC has announced a brand new spinoff of its global competition series, America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, with Terry Crews tapped to host and executive producers Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel set to judge. America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, set to begin production in October 2022, will serve as “a new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world.”

The upcoming competition show will bring together the most popular and memorable contestants from around the world, and the best of the best “will return to the stage to showcase their talent in hopes of being crowned the first-ever winner of “AGT: All-Stars,”” says a press release.

The original series just recently wrapped its 17th season, where an all-female Lebanese dance group, The Mayyas, was named the winner, landing $1 million prize and the headlining slot at the AGT show in Las Vegas.

It was also teased that AGT could be moving to Peacock next season, which would be similar to another reality competition series (Dancing With the Stars) making the big switch to streaming. However, this has yet to be confirmed, and it is unknown if the All-Stars spinoff would follow suit.

The Got Talent franchise has over 70 local adaptations produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas, garnering over a billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in America. The franchise currently airs in 194 territories and holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format.

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment.

