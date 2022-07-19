Musician Nolan Neal has died at the age of 41. The Nashville singer was known for his appearances on America’s Got Talent Season 15 in 2020 and The Voice Season 10 in 2016.

The musician’s cousin, Dylan Seals, told TMZ that Neal was found dead in his Nashville apartment by his roommate on Monday, July 18. A cause of death has not been disclosed. Law enforcement said a guitar pick was found on the desk in Neal’s bedroom that “appeared to contain a powder residue.”

The musician had openly discussed his struggles with substance abuse in the past, auditioning for America’s Got Talent with an original song about said struggles titled “Lost.” During his audition, Neal shared the story of his father’s death by suicide and how it prompted him to further pursue his music career. His struggles with substance abuse worsened after landing a record deal in Los Angeles, but “Lost” was the first thing he wrote after getting clean. The song earned him a standing ovation from the judges.

Neal went on to compete in the quarter finals of AGT Season 15, during which he performed another powerful original, “Send Me a Butterfly.”

Neal’s “Send Me a Butterfly” lyrics focus on death and grief, telling a story of a lost loved one and searching for signs of an afterlife following their death.

The singer’s official fan page on Instagram posted about Neal’s death in the evening on July 18, using “Send Me a Butterfly” lyrics to honor him.

“Send us a butterfly NOLAN NEAL SEALS. Meet you on the other side. Unfold your wings and let your halo shine. R.I.P. YOU CRAZY DIAMOND,” the photo says, adding, “I can’t believe you’re gone from us.”

The account also posted a video of Neal and prompted fans to share their favorite photos/videos/stories of him to honor his memory.

In 2016, Neal made it through the blind auditions on The Voice and joined Adam Levine‘s team. He was eliminated from the competition during a knockout round.