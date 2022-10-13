‘Interior Chinatown’ Ordered at Hulu With Jimmy O. Yang & Taika Waititi

Hulu has ordered ten episodes of Interior Chinatown, a new series based on the book by Charles Yu. The novel was the winner of the 2020 National Book Award for fiction and tells the story of Willis Wu, a background actor from a police show entitled Black and White.

When Willis witnesses a real crime, he falls down a rabbit hole of the secret history of Chinatown and the buried legacy of his own family. Jimmy O. Yang, who is best known for his roles in films like Crazy Rich Asians and the television series Silicon Valley, is set to star. Yang’s other past credits include his role as Josh Lin in Netflix‘s Love Hard, and he starred in and wrote on the since-canceled Netflix series, Space Force.

Our Flag Means Death star and Oscar-winner Taika Waititi (Reservation Dogs, What We Do in the Shadows), will direct the pilot and executive produce the series. Waititi also has a series based on Time Bandits currently in the works at Apple TV+ for which he is co-writing and set to direct the first two episodes.

This is just one of many book-to-television adaptations on Hulu’s upcoming slate which currently includes Cheryl Strayed’s Tiny Beautiful Things, Zakiya Dalila Harris’ The Other Black Girl, and Charmaine Wilkerson’s Black Cake. The streamer is no stranger to turning to books for inspiration as recent adaptations have included Little Fires Everywhere, Normal People, Nine Perfect Strangers, Conversations with Friends, and Tell Me Lies among others.

According to Deadline, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Elsie Choi, Jeff Skoll, Miura Kite, Garrett Basch, and Waititi will executive produce the title for Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates as the show takes shape at Hulu.