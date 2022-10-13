‘Fatal Attraction’ Adds David Meunier & Dee Wallace to Paramount+ Series Cast

Paramount+‘s upcoming series Fatal Attraction has added David Meunier (Justified) and Dee Wallace (E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial) to the cast. Meunier is set to play a psychology professor named Richard Macksey, “Ellen’s (Alyssa Jirrels) thesis advisor, mentor, and friend, whose personal interest in the work and life of Carl Jung ignites Ellen’s own interest,” according to Deadline.

Wallace will play Emma Rauch, someone described as “Open, friendly, chic, and interested but also sensitive to boundaries. She is a retired career woman, enthusiastic and helpful volunteer, mother of adult children, and a student of life— someone anyone but Alex (Lizzy Caplan) would be thrilled to have as their neighbor.”

The two join previously announced cast members Caplan, who will play Alex Forrest, and Joshua Jackson, who will play Dan Gallagher, and Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, Dan’s loyal wife. This reimagining of the original Fatal Attraction film from 1987, starring Glenn Close, Michael Douglas, and Anne Archer, is written by Alexandra Cunningham from a story she co-wrote with Kevin J. Hynes.

Paramount+’s Fatal Attraction series will serve as a “deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ‘80s cultural touchstone,” the streamer says. “It will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.”

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the new series, along with executive producer Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason), with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey executive produce for Amblin Television. Silver Tree will also executive-produce and direct.

Meunier’s most recent appearances include ABC’s The Rookie, Hulu’s Helstrom, ABC’s Big Sky, and Arrow for The CW, while Wallace’s credits include ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, the CW’s Supernatural, and Amazon’s Just Add Magic.

Fatal Attraction, Series Premiere, TBA, Paramount+