‘Cornered’: What ‘Ghosts’ Star Rose McIver Reveals Her Favorite Hobbies (VIDEO)

Ghosts returns for more spirited comedy this fall, but before star Rose McIver returns to the Woodstone B&B as Sam, she is taking part in TV Insider’s Cornered.

When we caught up with the actress at San Diego Comic-Con, McIver opened up about her hobbies, pastimes, and current TV obsession. As seen in the video above, McIver is getting candid about herself with rapid-fire answers.

While fans may know McIver best for her performances on shows like Ghosts and iZombie, the star reveals what she’d be doing if she wasn’t acting. “I would be an embroiderer, a full-time embroiderer.” She does it to relax along with gardening, as she classified both as hobbies in the video above.

The star is also getting honest about the qualities she admires in others and which quality of herself is most important, classifying “kindness” and “patience” as the answers to those questions. When it comes to what McIver’s watching on TV herself, she reveals Call My Agent as a recent binge.

A New Zealander, McIver also revealed which food is her favorite to eat and prepare, and the dish features an ingredient often used in her country. “Vegemite on toast or marmite on toast,” the actress said of her favorite, when it comes to both marmite and vegemite, she’s torn between the two.

See what else she has to share in the full video above, including what item she wears the most, among other exciting details. And don’t miss McIver in the newest season of Ghosts on CBS.

Ghosts, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 29, 8:30/7:30, CBS