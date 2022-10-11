Angela Lansbury Dies: Tributes Pour in for Legendary Actress

Leading names from the world of television, film, Broadway theater and beyond are mourning the passing of beloved actress Angela Lansbury. The Murder, She Wrote actress died at age 96 on Tuesday, October 11, and as soon as the sad news was announced the tributes started pouring in.

George Takei, Harvey Fierstein, Josh Gad, and Mario Catone were among the first to offer their condolences and speak of their admiration and love for the legendary actress.

“Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed,” said Takei. “A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul.”

Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 11, 2022

In addition to her work on TV, especially in Murder, She Wrote, Lansbury starred in numerous films and in theater. The acclaimed actress has been in films such as The Manchurian Candidate (1962) and playing the leading role in the Broadway musical Mame (1966), establishing her as an icon alongside her first Tony Award win.

Angela Lansbury – She, my darlings, was EVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/MLKlRNjxhA — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 11, 2022

RIP Angela Lansbury. This is what stardom means, especially in the theater: she provided the most fabulous, irreplaceable joy. She was beloved as a person and an actress, and managed to be approachable, glamorous and heartbreaking. She’ll be missed, celebrated and adored pic.twitter.com/8HVhQRFv4C — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 11, 2022

RIP Angela Lansbury. Murder, She Wrote was such a part of my youth even if I never saw an episode. pic.twitter.com/3HxBnGSmj9 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 11, 2022

I’ll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead. She was incredibly lovely and I’m so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) October 11, 2022

It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist. From “Mame” to “Bedknobs” to “Murder She Wrote” to “B&TB” to “Mary Poppins Returns” she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend🙏 pic.twitter.com/CTFlrL5GPU — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 11, 2022

Rest In Peace Great Dame Angela Lansbury. She was a glorious one. pic.twitter.com/BJWL7HAcDX — Mario Cantone (@macantone) October 11, 2022

We are saddened to report that Angela Lansbury, beloved actress of the stage and screen, has died. https://t.co/w4N5M0KL7Z — Playbill (@playbill) October 11, 2022

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Angela Lansbury today. She’ll forever be our Aunt March 💙 pic.twitter.com/90J8qHCfZy — PBS (@PBS) October 11, 2022



Check out more tributes below.

RIP to the incomparable legend Dame Angela Lansbury. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PKpqd3LbQt — New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) October 11, 2022

So privileged I got to spend time with this incredible woman. No one like her. 💔 Rest In Peace, Ms Angela. ⁦@_AngelaLansbury⁩ ⁦@KerryButlerNyc⁩ ⁦@BrillCorey⁩ #GoreVidalsTheBestMan pic.twitter.com/dewX3lU0LL — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) October 11, 2022

The great Angela Lansbury – one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I’ve ever met has left us. Her huge contribution to the arts and the world remains always. #ripAngelaLansbury — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) October 11, 2022

I feel like a bit of my childhood has been taken away hearing the news that Dame Angela Lansbury has died. Icon doesn't even begin to cover it. I challenge you not to get teary at this beautiful rendition of Beauty and the Beast. RIP Mrs Potts. pic.twitter.com/nm82NoAHgk — Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) October 11, 2022

Goodnight to the great Angela Lansbury. A few years back, we were honored to interview her for our release of THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE—and to have the chance to capture this moment between legends. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/27bXZv1Pli — Criterion Collection (@Criterion) October 11, 2022