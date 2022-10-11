Angela Lansbury Dies: Tributes Pour in for Legendary Actress

Isaac Rouse
CBS via Getty Images

Leading names from the world of television, film, Broadway theater and beyond are mourning the passing of beloved actress Angela Lansbury. The Murder, She Wrote actress died at age 96 on Tuesday, October 11, and as soon as the sad news was announced the tributes started pouring in.

George Takei, Harvey Fierstein, Josh Gad, and Mario Catone were among the first to offer their condolences and speak of their admiration and love for the legendary actress.

“Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed,” said Takei. “A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul.”

In addition to her work on TV, especially in Murder, She Wrote, Lansbury starred in numerous films and in theater. The acclaimed actress has been in films such as The Manchurian Candidate (1962) and playing the leading role in the Broadway musical Mame (1966), establishing her as an icon alongside her first Tony Award win.


Check out more tributes below.

