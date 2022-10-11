‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Charlotte Hope to Star in True Crime Series ‘Catch Me a Killer’

Charlotte Hope, the actress best known for playing Myranda in Game of Thrones and Catherine of Aragon on the historical drama The Spanish Princess, has landed a lead role in new true crime series Catch Me a Killer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hope will play Micki Pistorius, South Africa’s first-ever serial killer profiler. The series is adapted from Pistorius’ memoir and is set in the mid-1990s, following newly-qualified forensic psychologist Pistorius as she tracks down South Africa’s most feared killers at a time when the country is gripped by an epidemic of rising crime and mass murder.

“It is always a challenge and a privilege to recreate a real life character and Micki is no exception,” Hope said in a statement (via THR). “Micki herself told me that psychologists and actors have very similar psychometric profiles and it is such an honor to dive into the mind of this powerful and trailblazing woman, as she in turn dives into the minds of the many characters that bind this dark and fascinating world together.”

The series comes from Germany’s Night Train Media and South Africa’s M-Net/Showmax and is directed by Tracey Larcombe (Innocent). Amy Jephta (Trackers) and Jess Ruston (Young Wallander) wrote the script, which was adapted from Pistorius’ book. Simon Howley of CMAK Films is on board as executive producer alongside Night Train Media’s Herbert L. Kloiber, Olivia Pahl, and James Copp.

Filming has begun in Cape Town and is expected to continue in Pretoria and other parts of rural South Africa. The show will premiere on South Africa’s M-Net/Showmax in 2023, while Abacas Media Rights will handle international distribution, with the series set to be presented at MIPCOM in Cannes next week.

Catch Me a Killer, TBA, 2023