MLB Playoffs 2022 Wild Card TV Schedule

The lockout gave the Major League Baseball season a rocky start. The new 12-team playoff system will make sure it finishes with a flourish.

The expanded playoffs begin Oct. 7, with a field consisting of three division winners and three wild-card entrants per league.

Tiebreaker games are gone, and the single-elimination wild-card games are replaced with the best-of-three-game Wild Card Series, in which the No. 3 seed faces the No. 6 seed, and the No. 4 seed faces the No. 5 seed. Games take place at the higher seed’s home park, and air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.

The top two seeds in each league get a bye and automatically advance to the best-of-five-game Division Series. The League Championship Series and World Series remain in their traditional best-of-seven format. World Series Game 7, if needed, is scheduled for November 5, the latest calendar date ever for a World Series.

The Seattle Mariners (21 years) and Philadelphia Phillies (11 years) both snapped long postseason droughts with wild-card berths.

Here’s a look at the MLB playoff seeds and Wild Card Series TV schedule:

2022 MLB Playoff Seeds

American League

1. Houston Astros

2. New York Yankees

3. Cleveland Guardians

4. Toronto Blue Jays

5. Seattle Mariners

6. Tampa Bay Rays

National League

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

2. Atlanta Braves

3. St. Louis Cardinals

4. New York Mets

5. San Diego Padres

6. Philadelphia Phillies

2022 MLB Playoffs Wild Card Series Schedule

All times Eastern/Central. *If necessary

AL Wild Card

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians

Game 1: Friday, October 7: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07/11:07a c, ESPN

Game 2: Saturday, October 8: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07/11:07a c, ESPN2

Game 3*: Sunday, October 9: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07/3:07c, ESPN

AL Wild Card

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays

Game 1: Friday, October 7: Seattle at Toronto, 4:07/3:07c, ESPN

Game 2: Saturday, October 8: Seattle at Toronto, 4:07/3:07c, ESPN

Game 3*: Sunday, October 9: Seattle at Toronto, 2:07/1:07c, ABC

NL Wild Card

San Diego Padres at New York Mets

Game 1: Friday, October 7: San Diego at New York, 8:07/7:07c, ESPN

Game 2: Saturday, October 8: San Diego at New York, 7:37/6:37c, ESPN

Game 3*: Sunday, October 9: San Diego at New York, 7:37/6:37c, ESPN

NL Wild Card

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals

Game 1: Friday, October 7: Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07/1:07c, ABC

Game 2: Saturday, October 8: Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:37/7:37c, ESPN2

Game 3*: Sunday, October 9: Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:37/7:37c, ESPN

MLB Postseason Schedule At A Glance

AL & NL Wild Card Series, beginning Oct. 7, ESPN

AL & NL Division Series, beginning Oct. 11, FS1, Fox & TBS

NL Championship Series, beginning Oct. 18, FS1 & Fox

AL Championship Series, beginning Oct. 19, TBS

World Series, beginning Oct. 28, Fox