Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 10-16.

Given our love for Supernatural throughout its 15 seasons, the premiere of its prequel, The Winchesters (October 11 on the CW), understandably tops our list this week. We’re ready to find out what we don’t know about what will be an epic love story for Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John (Drake Rodger). Plus, Jensen Ackles narrates! Over on Law & Order: SVU (October 13 on NBC), we’re keeping an eye on how Rollins (Kelli Giddish, exiting this season) is doing as she continues to battle her monsters after taking a bullet in the premiere crossover.

Meanwhile, over on streaming, the first season of the epic The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power comes to an end (October 14 on Prime Video) and storylines are about to “merge,” the cast promised us at New York Comic Con. Also streaming this week is Ryan Murphy‘s newest Netflix series, The Watcher (October 13), about a family who moves into their dream home only to be plagued by sinister threats and ominous letters.

If you’re looking for laughs, Avenue 5 (October 10 on HBO) is back for a second season, and things are only going to get worse for those trapped on the spaceship (with Hugh Laurie as the captain, who also happens to be a fraud). Plus, The Challenge returns with a Ride or Dies season (October 12 on MTV) and some heavy-hitters partnered up: Johnny Bananas and Nany, Darrell and Veronica, and Jordan and Aneesa.

Returning to our list from last week are Let the Right One In (was #4) and House of the Dragon (was #10).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.