‘Doctor Who’: Air Date, Trailer Revealed for Jodie Whittaker’s Final Episode (VIDEO)

“Hello, Doctor. Welcome to the end of your existence.”

Those ominous words from the villainous Master (Sacha Dhawan) kick off the new trailer for “The Power of the Doctor,” Jodie Whittaker’s final installment of Doctor Who, now scheduled to air on BBC One and BBC America on Sunday, October 23.

Of course, we know the good doctor will be back — with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa set as the 14th version of the Time Lord. But the trailer for Whittaker’s last trip in the TARDIS ups the stakes nonetheless — with exploding skyscrapers, interplanetary missile strikes, and talk of an imminent Dalek incursion of Earth.

“In this feature-length special to mark her last adventure, Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor must fight for her very existence, against her deadliest enemies: the Daleks, the Cybermen, and her arch-nemesis, the Master,” the BBC says in a synopsis for “The Power of the Doctor,” per Radio Times.

Joining the fight are companions Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop), plus Vinder (Jacob Anderson) from the show’s 13th series. The special will also feature appearances by Ace (Sophie Aldred) and Tegan Jovanka (Janet Fielding), companions of Time Lords past.

“Who is attacking a speeding bullet train on the edges of a distant galaxy?” the synopsis continues. “Why are seismologists going missing from 21st century Earth? Who is defacing some of history’s most iconic paintings? Why is a Dalek trying to make contact with the Doctor? And just what hold does the mesmeric Rasputin have over Tsar Nicholas in 1916 Russia? The Doctor faces multiple threats…and a battle to the death.”

Whittaker previously told Entertainment Weekly that she filmed the Thirteenth Doctor’s final scene last year, calling it “singularly the most emotional day on set” that she has ever had. “It’s a really bizarre feeling, because it’s the best time I’ve ever had on a job, and I made the decision to leave it, so it’s a really strange thing to do to yourself. It feels like you’re giving yourself stitches — like, ‘Why have you done it?’ But… it felt right.”

