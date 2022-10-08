‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Reveals Midseason Trailer & Returning ‘Next Generation’ Alum (VIDEO)

As the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Prodigy boldly goes where no Star Trek show has gone before — children’s television — its first season still has plenty of rewards in store for older Trekkers.

For starters, the midseason trailer — which executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman unveiled today, Saturday, October 8, at New York Comic Con — shows the real Vice Admiral Kathryn Janeway (voiced by Kate Mulgrew of Star Trek: Voyager) pursuing the young Starfleet wannabes who’ve taken the U.S.S. Protostar. “The real me is hunting us?” the Janeway hologram asks Dal (Brett Gray) in the trailer. “Good luck with that.”

But attendees at the NYCC panel — which featured Mulgrew, Gray, and costar Jameela Jamil as special guests — also learned that Ronny Cox will reprise his Star Trek: The Next Generation role with a recurring part on Prodigy, with his character, Edward Jellico, now an admiral.

And Cox isn’t the only TNG alum coming to Prodigy. Paramount+ announced last month that Billy Campbell would be joining the voice cast, too, returning to the role of rogue captain Thadiun Okona. “From early on in the writers’ room, we knew we wanted Captain Thadiun Okona to return and become a questionable guide to our impressionable crew,” Kevin and Dan said in a statement at the time. “It was so much fun to not only explore where Okona’s outrageous life has taken him in his later years, but to also work with Billy Campbell, who effortlessly fell back into the role of Okona like he had never left.”

When Star Trek: Prodigy returns for the last 10 episodes of Season 1, our heroes will discover that the Protostar is carrying a weapon designed for the destruction of the United Federation of Planets. “To make matters worse, the U.S.S. Dauntless is on a manhunt for the Protostar as the real Vice Admiral Janeway is eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay,” Paramount+ adds in a press release. “With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance.”

Star Trek: Prodigy, Midseason Return, Thursday, October 27, Paramount