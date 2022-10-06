‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Season 5 Trailer Shows Amy as an Everywoman (VIDEO)

After six long years, Inside Amy Schumer is back and this time it’s personal.. no, actually, although judging from the trailer it does look personal, this time it’s streaming on Paramount+.

The first two episodes drop on Thursday, October 20, with the remaining three episodes following weekly for a total of five episodes. The trailer is pretty epic, including a bit where an adorable blond child holds up a drawing and says, “I drew a picture of our family,” and Amy Schumer‘s character retorts, “It sucks. Do it again!”

Last week, Schumer released a letter to her fans that read, “Hey yo! I wanted to bring back Inside Amy Schumer to burn any remaining bridges. Inside Amy Schumer is returning for another season, and it’s better than ever. Well, not as good as Season 3. But close. We will be airing on the hottest piece of ass, Paramount+. So, sit down and open your pants (so you’re comfortable, not in a sexual way), because we’re not holding anything back. You won’t want to miss the show that will finally get me forever cancelled. Stream the Season 5 premiere of Inside Amy Schumer, premiering October 20, exclusively on Paramount+ or whatever underground site you use to illegally stream content. It’s what the Queen would have wanted. Amy (The Duchess of Long Island).”

The new season has an epic roster of guest stars Ellie Kemper, Olivia Munn, The Umbrella Academy‘s Cazzie David, Bridget Everett, Michael Ian Black, Tim Meadows, Amber Tamblyn, Chris Parnell, Jesse Williams, and Laura Benanti.

Schumer most recently wrote, directed, and starred in Life & Beth for Hulu.

