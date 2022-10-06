‘Velma’: Sam Richardson, Constance Wu & More Join Voice Cast

HBO Max‘s animated series Velma is adding to its voice cast as the show’s New York Comic Con panel revealed additional costars for the upcoming series surrounding Scooby-Doo‘s beloved character.

During the show’s panel, it was announced that Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Sam Richardson (The Afterparty), and Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat) would voice the rest of Mystery Incorporated by lending their vocals to Fred, Shaggy, and Daphne in the adult series. Executive producer Mindy Kaling is attached to voice the lead character.

Set to debut in 2023, Velma serves as the origin story for the character many have come to love over the years. As the unsung brains of Mystery Inc.’s operation, Velma Dinkley’s perspective is one that viewers rarely see. Additional information about the plot remains under wraps for now, other than the fact that it will explore the past of one of America’s beloved mystery solvers.

Season 1 is set to feature 10 episodes and along with Howerton, Richardson, and Wu, other voice cast members revealed during the panel include Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Ming-Na Wen, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Frank Welker who voices Scooby-Doo.

This is just the latest news to break about Velma as a character after her sexuality was revealed in the trailer for the upcoming film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!. In the preview for the film, it’s confirmed that Velma is a lesbian, leading many to believe HBO Max’s Velma will follow suit. Stay tuned for more on the project as the series approaches its 2023 premiere.

