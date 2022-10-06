AEW Stars Andrade & Sammy Guevara in Backstage Brawl

Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara, two stars of All Elite Wrestling, were reportedly involved in a real-life backstage fight ahead of Wednesday’s (October 5) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred backstage at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C., where Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite took place. Words were apparently exchanged before things turned physical, with initial reports stating that Guevara pushed Andrade, who responded by throwing punches. Andrade was allegedly sent home following the altercation.

AEW president and CEO Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that Andrade had been removed from a match scheduled to take place this Friday on AEW Rampage on TNT. Guevara, however, remained on the card for Wednesday’s Dynamite, where he wrestled in the show’s main event, teaming with current Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho.

Friday’s bout @Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdolo is off.

We’ll still celebrate the anniversary of @ThisBrodieLee‘s final match at #AEWRampage as 10 will get the shot he missed at All Out: World Trios Championship

Death Triangle vs Dark Order See you tonight for #AEWDynamite on TBS — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 5, 2022



Longtime wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer said that sources told him that Khan warned Guevara and Andrade not to fight. This came after the two wrestlers were involved in a war of words on Twitter earlier in the week, following comments Andrade made in an interview about a previous backstage confrontation with Guevara.

According to Meltzer’s sources, Andrade was waiting for Guevara in the hallway on Wednesday night and threw at least two punches, whereas Guevara was said not to have thrown any punches. It was also speculated that Andrade was trying to get fired after recently commenting on social media about his frustrations with the company.

This marks the latest in a string of recent off-screen incidents at AEW. In August, Guevara was involved in an altercation with fellow wrestler Eddie Kingston, who was suspended for “pie-facing” Guevara backstage. Meanwhile, AEW top stars CM Punk and executive vice presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are serving a suspension for a reported backstage fight at September’s All Out pay-per-view.

TV Insider has reached out to AEW, Andrade, and Guevara for comment.

