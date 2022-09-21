Toni Storm Forecasts Strong Run Atop AEW’s Women Division

It’s Toni time in All Elite Wrestling. The popular Toni Storm became AEW interim women’s champion by defeating Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, and Britt Baker at September 4’s All Out. The match came after the New Zealander’s original opponent and incumbent title holder Thunder Rosa was sidelined with an injury. Storm, who left WWE late last year in hopes of more opportunity, is looking to show what she can truly do with the proverbial ball.

Next up for the champ is another four-way challenge against Serena Deeb, Athena, and Baker during the special September 21 episode of Dynamite Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium. For Storm, it’s a huge night with a big stage to solidify herself at the top of the mountain.

“I’m going to go into this confidently,” the Kiwi told TV Insider. “I’ll be walking out still champ ready for the next.”

Here, Storm tells us what the forecast looks like for her and the AEW women’s division.

What are your thoughts on the whole structure of interim champions?

Toni Storm: It is a bit of a bummer. Thunder Rosa is still technically considered champion, even though I would consider myself a champion. It’s a bit frustrating for me right now. I guess when she is good to be back, I’ll be champion.

Does it add a chip on your shoulder? Like you have more to prove.

As champion, it’s going to be difficult. I knew when I won not to get too excited because I knew it was going to be hard. I’m not too worried about it. Thunder Rosa can come back and I’ll beat her. Then we’ll all be good. When you become champion, that’s when the real s–t starts to happen. I’m thinking about what kind of champion I’m going to be. If you’re a good champion, there are obstacles you have to overcome. I will have to work twice as hard.

You’ve worked all around the world, including WWE. How would you describe the work environment at AEW?

It has been really nice. Everyone is really happy. Everyone I’m around is feeling really proud to be there. I love it. I think it’s a really nice locker room. I think Tony [Khan] has the right idea of bringing fresh, new, and exciting things to our TVs every Wednesday and Friday. I’m definitely happier. I think it’s a really good atmosphere. I think that pushes me to work even harder. I’m improving a lot because of having that nice environment. We have hiccups. Every locker room in pro wrestling has its faults at times, but I think overall I’m in a good place.

Who have you gravitated toward? Has anyone in particular eased your transition into the company?

Initially, I gravitated to William Regal because I know him quite well. He trained me under NXT UK. He was nice to see. I really started a bond back there. Jerry Lynn is one of the people working with me now who has been really cool. I’m really learning a lot from him. Vickie Guerrero is someone who I really liked having backstage with me. She is such a sweet person. We all look to her as our leader backstage.

As a fan of women’s wrestling, you always want to see more. What do you think the state of women’s wrestling is in AEW?

It’s a story as old as time. Women’s wrestling struggles to get the same amount of time as the guys. We are put in a different position, but I really do believe we are headed in the right direction. We’ve got a locker room full of really hardworking and talented women that I believe are the future. It’s going to change the entire game. I think we’re going to overcome and get more time and see more emphasis on ourselves. But we’re doing the hard work. I’m very confident in this entire division. I’m proud to be at the top and will do whatever I can to push it where it needs to go. I’m proud of everyone back there. I’m choosing to be positive. I think, little by little, there will be more emphasis on us in AEW. We just need to keep breaking down that door. I also think consistency is what will get us there.

Outside the ring, you’ve found tremendous success with OnlyFans. How has it been building your brand beyond wrestling and into other ventures?

OnlyFans is the first thing I’ve done that isn’t wrestling. I think it’s going really well. I’ve gotten a good response. I don’t really know what else I would do when I‘m done with wrestling. Wrestling has always been number one. I’m excited I’m able to do something as cool as OnlyFans. It’s a great opportunity to make money. As soon as I left WWE, I thought about trying this. I think it’s a really great thing for people to utilize. A way to help people expand what they’re already doing in wrestling. I do my photoshoots. I do my matches. But I keep it separate, though, from my personal life. I don’t really post my whole life on the internet. I keep a good balance. Although with work, that can be quite tough with a heavy schedule. I keep my personal life out of it for the most part.

That doesn’t stop a few bad apples on social media. How do you manage them?

At this point, I think it’s stupid. It’s just pro wrestling and attracts some strange fellows, you can say. I try to stay out of it and not be Toni Storm all the time because it’s a fictional concept. It’s on the TV, make-believe. I don’t really deal with it. It sucks when people mail trading cards to your house, but it’s okay because I’ve saved their addresses. It comes with the territory, though. It has been 13 years, but it’s all just wrestling.

What do you do to escape the work?

I created quite the home life, which is kind of new for me. I got married. I have my dogs. I have my own little life outside of wrestling now, whereas in previous years it revolved around just wrestling. Combining work and your personal life constantly isn’t good for your head. My life outside of wrestling isn’t very exciting. It involves me playing around with the dogs and trying not to drink too much coffee. I’m quite boring. I just like to chill because wrestling is really exhausting.

Your husband, Juice Robinson, is a wrestler. Is there a rule at home not to talk about the job?

We do our fair sharing of b–ching when we get home, but aside from that, we don’t talk about it too much. I do watch wrestling with my husband. He is a very good professional wrestler. He trains me and helps me a lot. We talk about wrestling, but it’s not our home life. We try not to let it consume us.

Who is in charge of the remote at home?

It’s an even split. We’re not too consumed with the TV either. We just laugh at the dogs and try to get outside a bit after COVID. We like to go for walks, to the beach. We’re very boring. Just the standard stuff.

Do you see yourselves collaborating as a couple on a project?

We do like our home improvements.

Look out, HGTV.

We actually thought a show would be hilarious. Although you would see how boring we actually are, so you may not want to watch.

