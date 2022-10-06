New Blood on ‘Grey’s,’ Hilary Swank in ‘Alaska Daily,’ ‘Walker’s Western Prequel, ‘Nightline’ Streams, Creepy ‘Friend’

Grey’s Anatomy jumps six months to welcome new interns for Season 19. Oscar winner Hilary Swank headlines the issue-oriented Alaska Daily. A reboot spawns a prequel in the traditional Western setting of Walker Independence. ABC News’ Nightline launches a weekly streaming offshoot. The White Lotus’ Jake Lacy is a disturbing Friend of the Family in Peacock’s true-crime docudrama.

Grey’s Anatomy

Season Premiere 9/8c

The more things change… In the hospital drama’s Season 19 (!) premiere, titled “Everything Has Changed,” you may get a sense of deja view upon meeting a nervous new crew of ambitious interns as the series jumps ahead six months with the reinstatement of Grey Sloan’s residency program. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is still interim chief—but for how much longer?—and she has her hands full putting out fires caused by these green recruits, including one with distinct echoes of her long-ago hookup with Dr. McDreamy. Things are also awkward when Meredith’s beau Nick (Scott Speedman) returns for the first time since he left for Minnesota, waiting in line with other transplant surgeons after a sobering number of tornado victims are declared brain-dead. (The tornado occupies much of the Season 6 premiere of spinoff Station 19 at 8/7c.)

Alaska Daily

Series Premiere 10/9c

This drama set in the economically challenged world of local newspapering may be the fall’s riskiest gambit. First, it’s not a traditional procedural. And while Oscar winner Hilary Swank and Scandal’s Jeff Perry as her editor/boss bring star power, it could be a hard sell to build a show around an abrasive character like unyielding investigative reporter Eileen Fitzgerald (Swank). As the series opens, her high-profile Manhattan career hits the skids after a controversial story implodes, and her arrogant newsroom behavior doesn’t help her reputation. When her former (and, typically, estranged) editor Stanley Cornik (Perry) offers her a lifeline with a job at an Anchorage daily, putting her on an under-reported story about missing and murdered Indigenous women, Eileen eventually sees a path toward redemption—if she can keep her panic attacks under control. She’ll also have to learn to get along nicely with others, which may be too much to ask. (Best and most realistic detail: The Alaska Daily newsroom has been downsized from a splashy office building to a strip mall.)

Walker Independence

Series Premiere 9/8c

From the wild world of IP (“intellectual property) brand extensions comes a prequel to a reboot. More plywood than Deadwood, this traditional Western provides an origin story for the Walker family in the journey of Boston native Abby (Katherine McNamara) to the titular Texas boom town in the late 1800s. It opens with tragedy, when her husband is murdered en route to Independence, where he was expecting to become the sheriff. Abby instantly suspects the new black-hat lawman who took his place as the culprit, and while plotting her revenge, she makes the acquaintance of a rascal outlaw (CW regular Matt Barr), a noble Apache tracker (Justin Johnson Cortez), a dance-hall confidante (Katie Findlay) and too many other stock characters to mention. If Independence missed a single Western cliché, there’s always next week.

A Friend of the Family

Series Premiere

Previously the subject of a Netflix documentary, Abducted in Plain Sight, this unnerving nine-episode docudrama (launching with four episodes, then weekly) stars Jake Lacy (The White Lotus) in an even creepier role as an aw-shucks predator, Robert “B” Berchtold. His genial façade hides a manipulative streak of sinister obsession as he insinuates himself into the wholesome 1970s Idaho household of Bob and Mary Ann Broberg (Colin Hanks and Anna Paquin). B takes a special interest in their eldest daughter, Jan (Hendrix Yancey as a child, Mckenna Grace as a teen), a trusting innocent he kidnaps not once but twice in a bizarre grooming and brainwashing plot. Jan and mother Mary Ann are among the series’ producers.

Ghosts

8:30/7:30c

The mystery of Jazz Age singer Alberta’s (Danielle Pinnock) death back in the day continues to haunt everyone at the B&B, dead and alive, and struggling journalist Sam (Rose McIver) thinks it would be a dandy topic for a podcast. Alberta isn’t quite so sure, and she fears even more secrets from the past will spill out when notorious fanboy Todd (Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll) is brought on as a consultant. The hilarious B-story involves Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), who might as well be channeling Katharine Hepburn from The African Queen (“I never dreamed that any mere physical experience could be so stimulating!”) when she makes a special connection with a rickety washing machine.

Atlanta

10/9c

Series star Donald Glover directs an episode that’s too good to spoil. Let’s just say that Van (Zazie Beetz) gets more than she bargained for when she brings daughter Lottie (Austin Elle Fisher) along for a day’s work on a show produced at an elaborate Atlanta studio complex obviously modeled after Tyler Perry’s spacious soundstage lot.

