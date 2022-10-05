‘S.W.A.T.’: Shemar Moore & Cast Go Behind-the-Scenes of Filming in Thailand (VIDEO)

S.W.A.T. once again goes international, with the LAPD unit traveling to Thailand in the first two episodes of Season 6, and TV Insider has an exclusive look behind the scenes with the cast.

As the new season begins on October 7, Thai S.W.A.T. will be showing LAPD S.W.A.T. some new skills and how they get things done in Thailand. “The lights, the culture, the streets, it’s very cool,” Shemar Moore (Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson) says of being in Bangkok in the video. “To be on a show that is actually traveling around the world — we’ve gone to Mexico twice. We’ve gone to Tokyo, Japan. And now here we are in Thailand. I just keep pinching myself because it keeps getting bigger and better.”

Filming in Thailand makes it “basically a Thai production,” according to executive producer Paul Bernard. “The production value is insane. I can’t tell you how impressed [we are]. We’re already talking about, how can we come back?”

Adds writer/producer Sarah Alderson, “visually, it just looks spectacular. It’s so different from anything we’ve ever shot.”

Watch the video above for more from the cast and producers, including a look at filming in Thailand, what Jay Harrington (David “Deacon” Kay) won’t eat, and more.

In the Season 6 premiere, “Thai Hard,” during a trip to Bangkok to train alongside Thailand’s premiere S.W.A.T. team, Hondo and his former military buddy Joe (guest star Sean Maguire) stumble upon a wide-ranging heroin operation with ties to Los Angeles and find themselves on the run from a powerful drug kingpin.

“Hondo is being Hondo, but in jungles, rivers, even encountering elephants,” executive producer Andrew Dettmann previously told TV Insider.

S.W.A.T., Season 6 Premiere, Friday, October 7, 8/8c, CBS