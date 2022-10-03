Trevor St. John’s ‘Y&R’ Character Revealed: He’s Katherine Chancellor’s Son!

Trevor St. John made his The Young and the Restless debut last week but it wasn’t until Monday, October 3, that his character’s identity was revealed and it’s a doozy!

The One Life to Live veteran is playing Tucker McCall, the son of the late Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper). Previously, Tucker was on the canvas from 2010 to 2013 and was played by Stephen Nichols (Steve, Days of our Lives).

“The producers gave me an overview, but I’ve been mostly learning on the job,” Trevor St. John tells TV Insider as to how he got caught up on his character’s backstory. “His connections are complex.”

That’s an understatement! Tucker wasn’t in Genoa City all that long in the grand scheme of things (Y&R turns 50 next year!) but he played out lots of story during his relatively short tenure. The mogul romanced Harmony Hamilton (Debi Morgan), Diane Jenkins (then, Maura West; now, Susan Walters), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), and Jill Abbott (Jess Walton)!

St. John toiled for years in daytime as OLTL’s Todd Manning/Victor Lord, Jr. but he says that he hadn’t previously crossed paths with any of his new co-stars and alas, never got to meet the legendary Cooper, who played his on-screen mom. “I have never met a soul on Y&R before now,” he says. “But I’m lucky that everyone I’ve met thus far has been terrific.”

Initially, Tucker sought revenge on Katherine for giving him up as a baby. As he had his own company, Tucker McCall Unlimited, Tucker was able to enter the business arena and do battle with not only his mother but other power players including Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Tucker played out machinations in the bedroom and the boardroom. He married both Ashley and Sharon but his union with the latter was ruled invalid as Sharon was still legally married to someone else.

Word had leaked out online that St. John was playing Tucker, despite Y&R’s efforts to keep the reveal under wraps. All this is news to Tucker’s newest portrayer, however. “I would describe my social media presence as out to lunch!” St. John shares. “I have to remind myself to check in. Now, you’ve reminded me. Thanks!”

