With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we're hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don't want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 3-9.

This week, Netflix welcomes you to The Midnight Club (October 7), based on Christopher Pike’s book, in which eight terminally ill teens at a hospice gather to tell chilling stories. It’s Mike Flanagan’s (The Haunting of Hill House) newest series, so it’s no surprise it tops our list. Also premiering on a streaming service this week is A Friend of the Family (October 6 on Peacock), based on a real-life case about a young girl (Hendrix Yancey and Mckenna Grace at different ages in the series), who was abducted twice by an adult family friend (Jake Lacy).

Meanwhile, the promo for the next Chicago P.D. (October 5; was #23 last week) has us thinking it could be Jesse Lee Soffer’s final episode as Detective Jay Halstead (given we only know he’s exiting this fall). But as one door closes on NBC;, another is opening on The CW, with the premiere of Walker Independence (October 6). The Katherine McNamara-led series is the prequel to the Jared Padalecki-starring Walker.

If vampires are your thing, you’re in luck this week. Let the Right One In premieres on Showtime (October 9), which follows a child vampire (Madison Taylor Baez) who must rely on her father (Demián Bichir) for survival. And over on AMC, Interview With the Vampire (#1 last week) continues (October 9) in the wake of Lestat (Sam Reid) turning Louis (Jacob Anderson) into a blood-sucker.

Also returning to our list from last week is House of the Dragon (was #11).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?